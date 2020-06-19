Amenities
124 Donna Court Available 07/01/20 Upper Westside Santa Cruz - 4 BR, 2.5 BA house on cul-de-sac for rent. - Big backyard with a large deck overlooking canyon, living room with fireplace, and dining room with great views. Washer/dryer in attached garage. Four bedrooms, each with their own closet, including a master bedroom with its own bathroom. Close to bus lines, Westlake Elementary School, and UCSC.
- 4 bedrooms
- 2.5 baths
- New floors
- New paint
- Double-paned windows
- 2-Car Garage + driveway
- Washer/dryer + dishwasher
***Not able to show the property until after 6/15/20.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE1838128)