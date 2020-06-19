All apartments in Santa Cruz
124 Donna Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

124 Donna Court

124 Donna Court · (831) 688-3088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 Donna Court, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 124 Donna Court · Avail. Jul 1

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
124 Donna Court Available 07/01/20 Upper Westside Santa Cruz - 4 BR, 2.5 BA house on cul-de-sac for rent. - Big backyard with a large deck overlooking canyon, living room with fireplace, and dining room with great views. Washer/dryer in attached garage. Four bedrooms, each with their own closet, including a master bedroom with its own bathroom. Close to bus lines, Westlake Elementary School, and UCSC.

- 4 bedrooms
- 2.5 baths
- New floors
- New paint
- Double-paned windows
- 2-Car Garage + driveway
- Washer/dryer + dishwasher

***Not able to show the property until after 6/15/20.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1838128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Donna Court have any available units?
124 Donna Court has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Cruz, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Cruz Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Donna Court have?
Some of 124 Donna Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Donna Court currently offering any rent specials?
124 Donna Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Donna Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Donna Court is pet friendly.
Does 124 Donna Court offer parking?
Yes, 124 Donna Court does offer parking.
Does 124 Donna Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Donna Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Donna Court have a pool?
No, 124 Donna Court does not have a pool.
Does 124 Donna Court have accessible units?
No, 124 Donna Court does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Donna Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Donna Court has units with dishwashers.
