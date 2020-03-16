Amenities

garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking garage

115 STONEY CREEK RD Available 06/20/19 Santa Cruz Townhome, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath - SANTA CRUZ

Type: Townhome

Address:115 Stoney Creek Rd, Santa Cruz 95060

Location: Hiway 1, Grant, Market to Stoney Creek.

Rooms: 3 bedrooms,2.5 bathroom, with 2 car attached garage

Sq. feet: 1,675

Details: Bright, contemporary 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1675 sq ft townhome that feels like a single family residence. Quiet circular setting that feels like a small island nestled along Branciforte Creek. Sheltered in the park like environs of Brookside glen, a community of upscale homes w/peaceful greenbelt views, easy access to walking paths and a great community location. Comfortable floor plan with high ceilings, 2 car garage. High efficiency furnace and AC systems. Short jaunt to downtown Santa Cruz and nearby beaches. On weekends enjoy nearby Delaveaga Park which offers hiking, biking, disc golf, 18 hole championship golf course, restaurant and much, much more.

Tenant pays utilities.*** Call Linda at 408-482-5016***

Rent: $3,700

Security Deposit: $3,900

Available: NOW

Term: 1 year lease



(RLNE4949014)