Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

115 STONEY CREEK RD

115 Stoney Creek Road · (408) 355-1519
Location

115 Stoney Creek Road, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Eastside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
115 STONEY CREEK RD Available 06/20/19 Santa Cruz Townhome, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath - SANTA CRUZ
Type: Townhome
Address:115 Stoney Creek Rd, Santa Cruz 95060
Location: Hiway 1, Grant, Market to Stoney Creek.
Rooms: 3 bedrooms,2.5 bathroom, with 2 car attached garage
Sq. feet: 1,675
Details: Bright, contemporary 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1675 sq ft townhome that feels like a single family residence. Quiet circular setting that feels like a small island nestled along Branciforte Creek. Sheltered in the park like environs of Brookside glen, a community of upscale homes w/peaceful greenbelt views, easy access to walking paths and a great community location. Comfortable floor plan with high ceilings, 2 car garage. High efficiency furnace and AC systems. Short jaunt to downtown Santa Cruz and nearby beaches. On weekends enjoy nearby Delaveaga Park which offers hiking, biking, disc golf, 18 hole championship golf course, restaurant and much, much more.
Tenant pays utilities.*** Call Linda at 408-482-5016***
Rent: $3,700
Security Deposit: $3,900
Available: NOW
Term: 1 year lease

(RLNE4949014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 STONEY CREEK RD have any available units?
115 STONEY CREEK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Cruz, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Cruz, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Cruz Rent Report.
Is 115 STONEY CREEK RD currently offering any rent specials?
115 STONEY CREEK RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 STONEY CREEK RD pet-friendly?
No, 115 STONEY CREEK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Cruz.
Does 115 STONEY CREEK RD offer parking?
Yes, 115 STONEY CREEK RD does offer parking.
Does 115 STONEY CREEK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 STONEY CREEK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 STONEY CREEK RD have a pool?
No, 115 STONEY CREEK RD does not have a pool.
Does 115 STONEY CREEK RD have accessible units?
No, 115 STONEY CREEK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 115 STONEY CREEK RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 STONEY CREEK RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 STONEY CREEK RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 115 STONEY CREEK RD has units with air conditioning.
