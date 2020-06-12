Apartment List
/
CA
/
santa clarita
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

81 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Santa Clarita, CA

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
14 Units Available
Promenade at Town Center
24905 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1099 sqft
Walking distance to the Santa Clara River and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One, two, and three-bedroom units in three-story buildings, all with fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry facilities. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
17 Units Available
The Madison at Town Center
24555 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1284 sqft
Within walking distance of Santa Clarita's Town Center shopping and dining. The four-story buildings feature European charm, upgraded appliances, private outdoor spaces and in-unit laundries. Amenities include a cinema room, a pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Monterra Ridge
28085 Whites Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
793 sqft
Elegant floor plan complimented by carpet flooring and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. On-site laundry facilities, swimming pool, hot tub and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Montecito
24640 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,612
1135 sqft
Plenty of room right off the water on Magic Mountain Parkway. Trees and shaded landscape. Big kitchens with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Units have fireplaces. Pool, sauna, fire pit and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
The Retreat
22900 Oak Ridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1005 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, The Retreat is a rare find! The spacious Santa Clarita, CA apartment homes with fully renovated interiors are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
12 Units Available
The Village
23700 Valle del Oro, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
858 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at The Village Apartment Homes provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Verified

1 of 106

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
14 Units Available
The Terrace Apartments
21311 Alder Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
933 sqft
The Terrace Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
10 Units Available
Canyon Country Villas
26741 Isabella Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1009 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at Canyon Country Villas provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
10 Units Available
Park Sierra
18414 Jakes Way, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
909 sqft
Each of our Santa Clarita apartments offers a variety of carefully designed details to provide for your every comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
10 Units Available
River Ranch Townhomes
18005 Annes Cir, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
997 sqft
Looking for a great apartments to rent in Santa Clarita, California? River Ranch Townhomes, located off Antelope Valley Freeway and Sierra Highway, provides easy access to noteworthy shopping and dining opportunities.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
$
6 Units Available
Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments
28856 N Silver Saddle Cir, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
891 sqft
Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
9 Units Available
Sand Canyon Villas And Townhomes
28923 N Prairie Ln, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1099 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at Sand Canyon Villas & Townhomes provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
4 Units Available
Canyon Terrace Apartments
22640 Garzota Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
880 sqft
Recently renovated units surrounded by plenty of greenspace. Fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning and on-site laundry. Wheelchair accessible, large swimming pool, BBQ and picnic area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
8 Units Available
The Oaks Apartments
27105 Silver Oak Ln, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1095 sqft
Located near the Santa Clara River and shopping, with easy access to freeways. One, two, and three-bedroom units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and in-suite laundry facilities. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
5 Units Available
Skycrest
27800 McBean Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1053 sqft
Gated community in the hills overlooking the Valencia Valley, just minutes from I-5. One- and two-bedroom units, all with walk-in closets, dishwashers, and patio/balconies. Common areas include a 24-hour gym, pool, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
9 Units Available
Portofino
24452 Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1073 sqft
Just minutes away from Interstate 5, these newly renovated apartments are walking distance to dining and shopping, including the Valencia Town Center Mall. Complete with new appliances, en-suite bathrooms and access to a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
5 Units Available
Northglen
23516 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1149 sqft
Close to Valencia Town Center Mall. Spacious apartments with fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Residents' amenities include a media room, sauna, gym, and swimming pool. On-site car park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Canyon Ridge
23645 Meadowridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1000 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
13 Units Available
Canyon Crest
23639 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
995 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
6 Units Available
Diamond Park
27940 Solamint Rd, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
985 sqft
Located in the heart of Canyon Country near Santa Clarita, Diamond Park Apartments brings you incredible amenities and comfort in a beautiful and convenient Southern California location.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
8 Units Available
Stonecreek Apartment Homes
23855 Arroyo Park Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
972 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes! A beautiful paradise awaits you in Valencia, California where StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes reside
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
10 Units Available
Riverpark apartment homes
27303 Sara St, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
949 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, you will find a beautifully landscaped apartments for rent at Riverpark Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
8 Units Available
Colony Townhomes
17621 Pauline Ct, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1130 sqft
At Colony Townhomes in Santa Clarita, our apartments are a place you will love coming home to.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
12 Units Available
Provence at Valencia
28160 McBean Pky, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1118 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and are furnished. Pet-friendly community is conveniently located adjacent to McBean Parkway. Residents have access to a swimming pool, hot tub, garage parking and 24-hour gym.

June 2020 Santa Clarita Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Santa Clarita Rent Report. Santa Clarita rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Clarita rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Santa Clarita Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Santa Clarita Rent Report. Santa Clarita rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Clarita rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Santa Clarita rents decline sharply over the past month

Santa Clarita rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Santa Clarita stand at $2,062 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,650 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Santa Clarita's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Santa Clarita over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Clarita

    As rents have fallen moderately in Santa Clarita, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Clarita is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Santa Clarita's median two-bedroom rent of $2,650 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in Santa Clarita.
    • While rents in Santa Clarita fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Clarita than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Santa Clarita is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Santa Clarita 1 BedroomsSanta Clarita 2 BedroomsSanta Clarita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSanta Clarita 3 BedroomsSanta Clarita Accessible ApartmentsSanta Clarita Apartments under $1,600Santa Clarita Apartments under $1,800
    Santa Clarita Apartments with BalconySanta Clarita Apartments with GarageSanta Clarita Apartments with GymSanta Clarita Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSanta Clarita Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSanta Clarita Apartments with ParkingSanta Clarita Apartments with Pool
    Santa Clarita Apartments with Washer-DryerSanta Clarita Cheap PlacesSanta Clarita Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Clarita Furnished ApartmentsSanta Clarita Luxury PlacesSanta Clarita Pet Friendly PlacesSanta Clarita Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
    Torrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
    Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
    The Master's University and SeminaryCalifornia Institute of Technology
    Pacific Oaks College