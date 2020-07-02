All apartments in Santa Barbara
Find more places like 801 De La Guerra Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Barbara, CA
/
801 De La Guerra Ter
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

801 De La Guerra Ter

801 De La Guerra Terrace · (805) 964-1891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Barbara
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

801 De La Guerra Terrace, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
Eastside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1919 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SANTA BARBARA RIVIERA VACATION RENTALLovely3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath with breathtaking city, ocean, and Channel Island views and within minutes to countless amenities.This fine Mediterranean style classic craftsman home was built in 1926, and is an original Rivera home. The entire home was completely renovated in 2011 while carefully preserving its historic details. Perched high above the beautiful City of Santa Barbara, this home has phenomenal views from every room in the house including the east side upper terrace, the front yard, and the upstairs balcony.The home has been meticulous furnished and decorated to give guests the feeling of comfort and tranquility. The astounding views from the front yard is a beautiful garden with lush bougainvillea and lilies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 De La Guerra Ter have any available units?
801 De La Guerra Ter has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 801 De La Guerra Ter currently offering any rent specials?
801 De La Guerra Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 De La Guerra Ter pet-friendly?
No, 801 De La Guerra Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 801 De La Guerra Ter offer parking?
No, 801 De La Guerra Ter does not offer parking.
Does 801 De La Guerra Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 De La Guerra Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 De La Guerra Ter have a pool?
No, 801 De La Guerra Ter does not have a pool.
Does 801 De La Guerra Ter have accessible units?
No, 801 De La Guerra Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 801 De La Guerra Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 De La Guerra Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 De La Guerra Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 De La Guerra Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 801 De La Guerra Ter?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Santa Barbara 1 BedroomsSanta Barbara 2 Bedrooms
Santa Barbara 3 BedroomsSanta Barbara Apartments with Garages
Santa Barbara Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CACamarillo, CASanta Maria, CAGoleta, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CATaft, CAFord City, CALompoc, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAMoorpark, CA
Carpinteria, CAPort Hueneme, CAOrcutt, CAMontecito, CAIsla Vista, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock CollegeUniversity of California-Santa Barbara
Ventura CollegeCalifornia State University-Channel Islands
Oxnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity