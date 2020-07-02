801 De La Guerra Ter

Amenities

SANTA BARBARA RIVIERA VACATION RENTALLovely3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath with breathtaking city, ocean, and Channel Island views and within minutes to countless amenities.This fine Mediterranean style classic craftsman home was built in 1926, and is an original Rivera home. The entire home was completely renovated in 2011 while carefully preserving its historic details. Perched high above the beautiful City of Santa Barbara, this home has phenomenal views from every room in the house including the east side upper terrace, the front yard, and the upstairs balcony.The home has been meticulous furnished and decorated to give guests the feeling of comfort and tranquility. The astounding views from the front yard is a beautiful garden with lush bougainvillea and lilies.