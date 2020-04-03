All apartments in Santa Barbara
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:27 PM

618 Anacapa

618 Anacapa Street · (805) 570-4361
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

618 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Lower State

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Wonderful in town end unit condo that lives like a home. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, three story condo with three private outdoor areas and a 2 car garage. A walk scored of 97, this gated in town condo has everything. The first floor has stone tile throughout, open plan with high ceilings, gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, office nook and French doors that lead out to the patio yard space. The wide open stairway leads to the 2nd level with a lounge area, laundry, the master suite with soaking tub, custom tile bath with dual shower heads, large walk in closet & private balcony. Opposite the lounge is bedroom #2 with mountain views, walk in closet and ensuite bath. The 3rd floor is the 3rd bedroom which has wonderful views and a large private balcony. Leased thru Nov 20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Anacapa have any available units?
618 Anacapa has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 618 Anacapa have?
Some of 618 Anacapa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Anacapa currently offering any rent specials?
618 Anacapa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Anacapa pet-friendly?
No, 618 Anacapa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 618 Anacapa offer parking?
Yes, 618 Anacapa does offer parking.
Does 618 Anacapa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 Anacapa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Anacapa have a pool?
No, 618 Anacapa does not have a pool.
Does 618 Anacapa have accessible units?
No, 618 Anacapa does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Anacapa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 Anacapa has units with dishwashers.
Does 618 Anacapa have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 Anacapa does not have units with air conditioning.
