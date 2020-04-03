618 Anacapa

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Wonderful in town end unit condo that lives like a home. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, three story condo with three private outdoor areas and a 2 car garage. A walk scored of 97, this gated in town condo has everything. The first floor has stone tile throughout, open plan with high ceilings, gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, office nook and French doors that lead out to the patio yard space. The wide open stairway leads to the 2nd level with a lounge area, laundry, the master suite with soaking tub, custom tile bath with dual shower heads, large walk in closet & private balcony. Opposite the lounge is bedroom #2 with mountain views, walk in closet and ensuite bath. The 3rd floor is the 3rd bedroom which has wonderful views and a large private balcony. Leased thru Nov 20