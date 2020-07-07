50 Barranca.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

PLEASE READ!!! 30 DAY VACATION RENTAL ONLY! AVAILABLE SEPT/OCT/DEC 2020 only. RATES VARY BASED ON SEASON. Located directly across the street from the highly coveted and well-known Leadbetter Beach, this 3 bedroom ocean view penthouse is simply incredible. Listen to sounds of the waves crashing right across the street from this amazing property (high vaulted ceilings) on the 3rd floor. No detail has been spared with this complete renovation. Quality high end furnishings, gorgeous fixtures in both the kitchen & baths make this property the prime luxury experience and central beach location for your next extended stay in Santa Barbara. Enjoy the heated pool/ hot tub or walk across the street and surf the waves at Leadbetter...epic location