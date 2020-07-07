All apartments in Santa Barbara
Find more places like
50 Barranca.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Barbara, CA
/
50 Barranca
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

50 Barranca

50 Barranca Avenue · (805) 698-6694
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Barbara
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

50 Barranca Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
East Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 00 · Avail. now

$5,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
PLEASE READ!!! 30 DAY VACATION RENTAL ONLY! AVAILABLE SEPT/OCT/DEC 2020 only. RATES VARY BASED ON SEASON. Located directly across the street from the highly coveted and well-known Leadbetter Beach, this 3 bedroom ocean view penthouse is simply incredible. Listen to sounds of the waves crashing right across the street from this amazing property (high vaulted ceilings) on the 3rd floor. No detail has been spared with this complete renovation. Quality high end furnishings, gorgeous fixtures in both the kitchen & baths make this property the prime luxury experience and central beach location for your next extended stay in Santa Barbara. Enjoy the heated pool/ hot tub or walk across the street and surf the waves at Leadbetter...epic location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 50 Barranca have any available units?
50 Barranca has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 Barranca have?
Some of 50 Barranca's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Barranca currently offering any rent specials?
50 Barranca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Barranca pet-friendly?
No, 50 Barranca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 50 Barranca offer parking?
No, 50 Barranca does not offer parking.
Does 50 Barranca have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Barranca offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Barranca have a pool?
Yes, 50 Barranca has a pool.
Does 50 Barranca have accessible units?
No, 50 Barranca does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Barranca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Barranca has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Barranca have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Barranca does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Santa Barbara 1 BedroomsSanta Barbara 2 BedroomsSanta Barbara 3 BedroomsSanta Barbara Apartments with GaragesSanta Barbara Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CACamarillo, CASanta Maria, CAGoleta, CAPine Mountain Club, CATaft, CAFord City, CALompoc, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAMoorpark, CACarpinteria, CAPort Hueneme, CAOrcutt, CAMontecito, CAIsla Vista, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock CollegeUniversity of California-Santa BarbaraVentura CollegeCalifornia State University-Channel IslandsOxnard College