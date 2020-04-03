All apartments in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, CA
3749 Greggory Way
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:26 PM

3749 Greggory Way

3749 Greggory Way · (805) 969-1258
Location

3749 Greggory Way, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
North State

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
((Available April 1 - Oct 31, 2020))Step through the entry of this well-designed and inviting 3 bedroom/two bath townhome into an impressive living room with soaring vaulted ceilings and high windows, solar tube lighting, and a raised hearth fireplace. The open floor plan flows to a bright dining area next to French doors, and the Chef's kitchen with its tile flooring, counter seating, granite counters, ample cupboard storage, pantry and a laundry utility closet. This home is prized end unit, and in move-in condition, with hardwood and tile flooring, and harmonious interior decorating throughout. There are two bedrooms and a sparkling modern bathroom on the lower level. The upstairs floor plan has a loft, and large master suite with wood floors, and a beautifully tiled master bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3749 Greggory Way have any available units?
3749 Greggory Way has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3749 Greggory Way currently offering any rent specials?
3749 Greggory Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3749 Greggory Way pet-friendly?
No, 3749 Greggory Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 3749 Greggory Way offer parking?
No, 3749 Greggory Way does not offer parking.
Does 3749 Greggory Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3749 Greggory Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3749 Greggory Way have a pool?
No, 3749 Greggory Way does not have a pool.
Does 3749 Greggory Way have accessible units?
No, 3749 Greggory Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3749 Greggory Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3749 Greggory Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3749 Greggory Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3749 Greggory Way does not have units with air conditioning.
