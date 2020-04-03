3749 Greggory Way

Amenities

((Available April 1 - Oct 31, 2020))Step through the entry of this well-designed and inviting 3 bedroom/two bath townhome into an impressive living room with soaring vaulted ceilings and high windows, solar tube lighting, and a raised hearth fireplace. The open floor plan flows to a bright dining area next to French doors, and the Chef's kitchen with its tile flooring, counter seating, granite counters, ample cupboard storage, pantry and a laundry utility closet. This home is prized end unit, and in move-in condition, with hardwood and tile flooring, and harmonious interior decorating throughout. There are two bedrooms and a sparkling modern bathroom on the lower level. The upstairs floor plan has a loft, and large master suite with wood floors, and a beautifully tiled master bathroom.