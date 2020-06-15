All apartments in Santa Barbara
307 Por La Mar Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:41 PM

307 Por La Mar Circle

307 Por La Mar Circle · (805) 570-4827
Location

307 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
East Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 307 Por La Mar Circle · Avail. Aug 1

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
Property Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
307 Por La Mar Circle Available 08/01/20 Total Quality Living! This chic and meticulous dream condo is located near East Beach! - Total Quality Living! This chic and meticulous dream condo located across the street from East Beach offers ideal setting and location. Being the bottom (and largest patio) floor and end unit, #307, perfectly receives morning and afternoon sunshine and looks out to a luscious, green landscaping (quant side of Santa Barbara Zoo). Decorated with a keen artistic, modern taste and walnut floors, this one bedroom and one bathroom is a resort year round! Live life healthily playing tennis, swimming in the pool, and working out at the gym- all El Escorial amenities. Some other quality features include jacuzzi, 24 hour security, water, trash, recycle, and the sound of ocean waves singing their song at night to lull you into peaceful dreamland.

Easy to show ready to GO! AVAILABLE NOW!

Billy 805-570-4827

(RLNE2837325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Por La Mar Circle have any available units?
307 Por La Mar Circle has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 307 Por La Mar Circle have?
Some of 307 Por La Mar Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Por La Mar Circle currently offering any rent specials?
307 Por La Mar Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Por La Mar Circle pet-friendly?
No, 307 Por La Mar Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 307 Por La Mar Circle offer parking?
No, 307 Por La Mar Circle does not offer parking.
Does 307 Por La Mar Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Por La Mar Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Por La Mar Circle have a pool?
Yes, 307 Por La Mar Circle has a pool.
Does 307 Por La Mar Circle have accessible units?
No, 307 Por La Mar Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Por La Mar Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Por La Mar Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Por La Mar Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Por La Mar Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
