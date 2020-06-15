Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

307 Por La Mar Circle Available 08/01/20 Total Quality Living! This chic and meticulous dream condo is located near East Beach! - Total Quality Living! This chic and meticulous dream condo located across the street from East Beach offers ideal setting and location. Being the bottom (and largest patio) floor and end unit, #307, perfectly receives morning and afternoon sunshine and looks out to a luscious, green landscaping (quant side of Santa Barbara Zoo). Decorated with a keen artistic, modern taste and walnut floors, this one bedroom and one bathroom is a resort year round! Live life healthily playing tennis, swimming in the pool, and working out at the gym- all El Escorial amenities. Some other quality features include jacuzzi, 24 hour security, water, trash, recycle, and the sound of ocean waves singing their song at night to lull you into peaceful dreamland.



Easy to show ready to GO! AVAILABLE NOW!



Billy 805-570-4827



(RLNE2837325)