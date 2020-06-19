All apartments in Santa Barbara
238 El Monte Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

238 El Monte Drive

238 El Monte Drive · (805) 586-2583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

238 El Monte Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
East Mesa

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 238 El Monte Drive · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
* Amazing 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Fully Upgraded Mesa Unit * - OPEN HOUSE is Sunday 6/21/2020 from 11:00am to 12:00pm. Please bring a mask.
OPEN HOUSE is Wednesday 6/24/2020 from 6:00pm to 7:00pm. Please bring a mask.

3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=htcGNDCaGeE

This fantastic unit is completely brand new. Everything has just been installed and is now ready for you to make it your new comforting and inviting home. Please note that the kitchen drawers will arrive shortly and be installed before you move in.

Enjoy the white-picket-fenced living in a quiet and serene neighborhood. If you are looking for a home to relax, but also desire all the amenities, then this unit is just for you. This wonderful abode is also located near Lazy Acres/La Mesa Park and the Beach. At the same time, it’s less than a five minute drive to the highway 101, and downtown shops as well as restaurants.

Rent: $2,200/month
Security Deposit: $3,000
Parking: Shared use of the driveway and street parking
Storage: Within the unit.
Utilities Included: Everything except internet.
Pets: Sorry. NO PETS.
No Smoking property

Call 805-586-2583 or email rentals@bluehorizonmanagement.com if you would like any additional information or to set up a private showing of the property.

Proudly managed by Blue Horizon Management Company (CalDRE #01898099)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5854714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 El Monte Drive have any available units?
238 El Monte Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 238 El Monte Drive have?
Some of 238 El Monte Drive's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 El Monte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
238 El Monte Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 El Monte Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 238 El Monte Drive is pet friendly.
Does 238 El Monte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 238 El Monte Drive does offer parking.
Does 238 El Monte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 El Monte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 El Monte Drive have a pool?
No, 238 El Monte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 238 El Monte Drive have accessible units?
No, 238 El Monte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 238 El Monte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 El Monte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 El Monte Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 El Monte Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
