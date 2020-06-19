238 El Monte Drive

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking internet access

* Amazing 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Fully Upgraded Mesa Unit * - OPEN HOUSE is Sunday 6/21/2020 from 11:00am to 12:00pm. Please bring a mask.

OPEN HOUSE is Wednesday 6/24/2020 from 6:00pm to 7:00pm. Please bring a mask.



3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=htcGNDCaGeE



This fantastic unit is completely brand new. Everything has just been installed and is now ready for you to make it your new comforting and inviting home. Please note that the kitchen drawers will arrive shortly and be installed before you move in.



Enjoy the white-picket-fenced living in a quiet and serene neighborhood. If you are looking for a home to relax, but also desire all the amenities, then this unit is just for you. This wonderful abode is also located near Lazy Acres/La Mesa Park and the Beach. At the same time, it’s less than a five minute drive to the highway 101, and downtown shops as well as restaurants.



Rent: $2,200/month

Security Deposit: $3,000

Parking: Shared use of the driveway and street parking

Storage: Within the unit.

Utilities Included: Everything except internet.

Pets: Sorry. NO PETS.

No Smoking property



Call 805-586-2583 or email rentals@bluehorizonmanagement.com if you would like any additional information or to set up a private showing of the property.



Proudly managed by Blue Horizon Management Company (CalDRE #01898099)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5854714)