Last updated April 3 2020

0000 Santa Fe

0000 Santa Fe Place · (805) 698-6694
Location

0000 Santa Fe Place, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
Alta Mesa

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2377 sqft

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2377 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
PLEASE READ!! FURNISHED SHORT TERM MONTHLY RENTAL ONLY-Longer than 1 month considered - NO SHOWINGS. Currently occupied until April 15, 2020. Rates vary based on season. This gorgeous fully furnished ocean view villa is perfectly situated on the Mesa to enjoy the most spectacular, unobstructed ocean and island views. With 2 bedrooms plus bonus media room with sleeper sofa and 3 full bathrooms, this Spanish-style townhome is immaculate. Featuring high end appliances, 2 car garage, air conditioning, exceptional furnishings, laundry room with washer/dryer, this property is very unique. Our ocean view villa is a place as relaxing as the first day of summer. Everyone is happy at this terrific prime location on the Mesa. Small dog considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 0000 Santa Fe have any available units?
0000 Santa Fe has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 0000 Santa Fe have?
Some of 0000 Santa Fe's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 0000 Santa Fe currently offering any rent specials?
0000 Santa Fe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 0000 Santa Fe pet-friendly?
Yes, 0000 Santa Fe is pet friendly.
Does 0000 Santa Fe offer parking?
Yes, 0000 Santa Fe does offer parking.
Does 0000 Santa Fe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 0000 Santa Fe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 0000 Santa Fe have a pool?
No, 0000 Santa Fe does not have a pool.
Does 0000 Santa Fe have accessible units?
No, 0000 Santa Fe does not have accessible units.
Does 0000 Santa Fe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 0000 Santa Fe has units with dishwashers.
Does 0000 Santa Fe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 0000 Santa Fe has units with air conditioning.
