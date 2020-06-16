8975 Alcosta Blvd #123

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool

REDUCED ! Sharp, Bright, Spacious & Clean! Excellent Location at The Vintner in San Ramon - This beautiful property is currently available for a VIRTUAL TOUR in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols. Please contact Antonio Ferreira at 925-248-5030 CalDRE#01028613 for further information.



You can arrange for a self guided showing of the property at your convenience by calling Rently at 925-266-3318 or by copying this link to your browser to schedule a showing. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1681482?source=marketing



You can also see a video tour of this property on YouTube by clicking on the following link www.youtube.com/watch?v=P44smV7L5bQ



A Matterport 3D Virtual Tour can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=S6apSnF7KhR



Fantastic Location!! Updated condo on first floor! Modern kitchen with tile floor, granite slab counters, upgraded cabinets, dishwasher, flat surface range, refrigerator and disposal. Dining area open to kitchen with carpet flooring. Spacious living room with carpet flooring and glass door leading to private patio. Bedroom with large wall to wall closet, carpet flooring and ceiling fan. Updated bath with tile flooring, modern vanity, modern lighting and tub/shower combination. Private patio with additional storage and gate. Wall heating and A/C. Professionally cleaned and carpet professionally cleaned. One carport space.



Easy access to I-680, I-580, Business Parks, BART Stations, Shopping, Golfing, Schools & more!



Community offers onsite laundry, pool, gated parking, assigned covered parking.



12 Month Lease. Non-smoking. Water, Garbage and HOA dues included.



NOTE: One small pet up to 25 lbs considered with an additional $50 per month pet rent, additional deposit and approved pet application. Applicants with a pet will be required to submit a pet application through the third-party pet screening service, petscreening.com



EVIDENCE OF RENTER'S INSURANCE MUST BE PROVIDED TO WPPM PRIOR TO MOVE-IN.



For Owners looking for prop mgmt, please call 925-248-5030- Thank you!



(RLNE5693692)