All apartments in San Ramon
Find more places like 8975 Alcosta Blvd #123.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Ramon, CA
/
8975 Alcosta Blvd #123
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

8975 Alcosta Blvd #123

8975 Alcosta Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Ramon
See all
Southern San Ramon
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all

Location

8975 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA 94583
Southern San Ramon

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
REDUCED ! Sharp, Bright, Spacious & Clean! Excellent Location at The Vintner in San Ramon - This beautiful property is currently available for a VIRTUAL TOUR in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols. Please contact Antonio Ferreira at 925-248-5030 CalDRE#01028613 for further information.

You can arrange for a self guided showing of the property at your convenience by calling Rently at 925-266-3318 or by copying this link to your browser to schedule a showing. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1681482?source=marketing

You can also see a video tour of this property on YouTube by clicking on the following link www.youtube.com/watch?v=P44smV7L5bQ

A Matterport 3D Virtual Tour can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=S6apSnF7KhR

Fantastic Location!! Updated condo on first floor! Modern kitchen with tile floor, granite slab counters, upgraded cabinets, dishwasher, flat surface range, refrigerator and disposal. Dining area open to kitchen with carpet flooring. Spacious living room with carpet flooring and glass door leading to private patio. Bedroom with large wall to wall closet, carpet flooring and ceiling fan. Updated bath with tile flooring, modern vanity, modern lighting and tub/shower combination. Private patio with additional storage and gate. Wall heating and A/C. Professionally cleaned and carpet professionally cleaned. One carport space.

Easy access to I-680, I-580, Business Parks, BART Stations, Shopping, Golfing, Schools & more!

Community offers onsite laundry, pool, gated parking, assigned covered parking.

12 Month Lease. Non-smoking. Water, Garbage and HOA dues included.

NOTE: One small pet up to 25 lbs considered with an additional $50 per month pet rent, additional deposit and approved pet application. Applicants with a pet will be required to submit a pet application through the third-party pet screening service, petscreening.com

EVIDENCE OF RENTER'S INSURANCE MUST BE PROVIDED TO WPPM PRIOR TO MOVE-IN.

For Owners looking for prop mgmt, please call 925-248-5030- Thank you!

(RLNE5693692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8975 Alcosta Blvd #123 have any available units?
8975 Alcosta Blvd #123 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Ramon, CA.
How much is rent in San Ramon, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Ramon Rent Report.
What amenities does 8975 Alcosta Blvd #123 have?
Some of 8975 Alcosta Blvd #123's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8975 Alcosta Blvd #123 currently offering any rent specials?
8975 Alcosta Blvd #123 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8975 Alcosta Blvd #123 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8975 Alcosta Blvd #123 is pet friendly.
Does 8975 Alcosta Blvd #123 offer parking?
Yes, 8975 Alcosta Blvd #123 does offer parking.
Does 8975 Alcosta Blvd #123 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8975 Alcosta Blvd #123 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8975 Alcosta Blvd #123 have a pool?
Yes, 8975 Alcosta Blvd #123 has a pool.
Does 8975 Alcosta Blvd #123 have accessible units?
No, 8975 Alcosta Blvd #123 does not have accessible units.
Does 8975 Alcosta Blvd #123 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8975 Alcosta Blvd #123 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place
255 Park Pl
San Ramon, CA 94583
Country Brook Rental Condominiums
12355 Alcosta Boulevard
San Ramon, CA 94583
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr
San Ramon, CA 94583
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop
San Ramon, CA 94583
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir
San Ramon, CA 94583
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl
San Ramon, CA 94582

Similar Pages

San Ramon 1 BedroomsSan Ramon 2 Bedrooms
San Ramon Apartments under $2,800San Ramon Pet Friendly Places
San Ramon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CAPacifica, CA
Martinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southern San RamonDougherty Hills
Crow Canyon

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco