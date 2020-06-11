All apartments in San Rafael
Find more places like 725 Birchwood Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Rafael, CA
/
725 Birchwood Ct
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

725 Birchwood Ct

725 Birchwood Court · (415) 419-7311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Rafael
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

725 Birchwood Court, San Rafael, CA 94903
Terra Linda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
pool table
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool table
This beautifully maintained three bedroom, two bathroom home. OPTIONAL IN Law unit studio with separate entrance for an additional 1K. Pictures show studio area as well. Stunning yard with multiple levels and areas to enjoy the great outdoors, including a garden box ready for whatever you choose to fill it with, a Fuji Apple tree, a Meyer Lemon tree, and more. There is a bonus room, in addition to a living room, family room and dining room, a wine fridge, a fire place, about 130 sq/ft of storage space, a washer and dryer in main house and a doggy door available for your furry friend. You have the option of keeping current televisions in the bedrooms and a billiard table and weights in the bonus room. No Smoking. Renters Insurance Required. Pets possible with owner approval and increased deposit. If interested please call/text Tara Page at 415-419-7311 or via email at tara@prandiprop.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Birchwood Ct have any available units?
725 Birchwood Ct has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 725 Birchwood Ct have?
Some of 725 Birchwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Birchwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
725 Birchwood Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Birchwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Birchwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 725 Birchwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 725 Birchwood Ct does offer parking.
Does 725 Birchwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 Birchwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Birchwood Ct have a pool?
No, 725 Birchwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 725 Birchwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 725 Birchwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Birchwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Birchwood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Birchwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 Birchwood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 725 Birchwood Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr
San Rafael, CA 94901
McInnis Park
10 North Ave
San Rafael, CA 94903
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way
San Rafael, CA 94903
33 North
33 San Pablo Ave
San Rafael, CA 94903
Park Hill
1747 Lincoln Ave
San Rafael, CA 94901
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St
San Rafael, CA 94901
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way
San Rafael, CA 94903

Similar Pages

San Rafael 1 BedroomsSan Rafael 2 Bedrooms
San Rafael Apartments with ParkingSan Rafael Pet Friendly Places
San Rafael Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAPacifica, CAPetaluma, CARohnert Park, CAMartinez, CA
Castro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lincoln San Rafael Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Dominican University of CaliforniaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity