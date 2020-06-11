725 Birchwood Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport pool table fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool table

This beautifully maintained three bedroom, two bathroom home. OPTIONAL IN Law unit studio with separate entrance for an additional 1K. Pictures show studio area as well. Stunning yard with multiple levels and areas to enjoy the great outdoors, including a garden box ready for whatever you choose to fill it with, a Fuji Apple tree, a Meyer Lemon tree, and more. There is a bonus room, in addition to a living room, family room and dining room, a wine fridge, a fire place, about 130 sq/ft of storage space, a washer and dryer in main house and a doggy door available for your furry friend. You have the option of keeping current televisions in the bedrooms and a billiard table and weights in the bonus room. No Smoking. Renters Insurance Required. Pets possible with owner approval and increased deposit. If interested please call/text Tara Page at 415-419-7311 or via email at tara@prandiprop.com