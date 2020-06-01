All apartments in San Marino
969 Afton Road

969 Afton Road · No Longer Available
Location

969 Afton Road, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Quintessential center hall Monterey Colonial has classic details & an excellent floor plan. It is located on a spectacular & desirable San Marino block. All rooms are spacious & have wonderful natural light. The first floor has a large entrance hall, flanked by beautiful living room & dining room, den/family room, remodeled kitchen with high end appliances, breakfast room, full remodeled bath, sun room, & laundry room. The upstairs has a nice landing with French doors to the front balcony &four large bedrooms with abundant closet space & two full baths. The home has newer zoned heat and air on both levels, hardwood floors throughout & newly painted walls. The rear yard is lush & expansive. There is a 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 969 Afton Road have any available units?
969 Afton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 969 Afton Road have?
Some of 969 Afton Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 969 Afton Road currently offering any rent specials?
969 Afton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 969 Afton Road pet-friendly?
No, 969 Afton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 969 Afton Road offer parking?
Yes, 969 Afton Road offers parking.
Does 969 Afton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 969 Afton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 969 Afton Road have a pool?
No, 969 Afton Road does not have a pool.
Does 969 Afton Road have accessible units?
No, 969 Afton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 969 Afton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 969 Afton Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 969 Afton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 969 Afton Road does not have units with air conditioning.

