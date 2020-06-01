969 Afton Road

Amenities

This Quintessential center hall Monterey Colonial has classic details & an excellent floor plan. It is located on a spectacular & desirable San Marino block. All rooms are spacious & have wonderful natural light. The first floor has a large entrance hall, flanked by beautiful living room & dining room, den/family room, remodeled kitchen with high end appliances, breakfast room, full remodeled bath, sun room, & laundry room. The upstairs has a nice landing with French doors to the front balcony &four large bedrooms with abundant closet space & two full baths. The home has newer zoned heat and air on both levels, hardwood floors throughout & newly painted walls. The rear yard is lush & expansive. There is a 2 car garage.