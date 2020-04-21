2715 Devonport Road

Amenities

This beautiful traditional 3 bedrooms, 3 baths home is situated in a very nice and quiet neighborhood in San Marino. Large living room leads to a formal dining room. Updated bathrooms. Updated kitchen with breakfast nook. Laundry hook up next to the kitchen. There's a bonus room next to the laundry area which can be used as an office, guest room or 4th bedroom. Circular driveway. Backyard with swimming pool. Unbeatable location with easy access to shopping, restaurants, groceries, park, schools and transportation. This is a perfect home for family and friends or just relaxing at home. A Must See. NO PETS ALLOWED.