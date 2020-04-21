All apartments in San Marino
2715 Devonport Road

2715 Devonport Road · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Devonport Road, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
pool
range
This beautiful traditional 3 bedrooms, 3 baths home is situated in a very nice and quiet neighborhood in San Marino. Large living room leads to a formal dining room. Updated bathrooms. Updated kitchen with breakfast nook. Laundry hook up next to the kitchen. There's a bonus room next to the laundry area which can be used as an office, guest room or 4th bedroom. Circular driveway. Backyard with swimming pool. Unbeatable location with easy access to shopping, restaurants, groceries, park, schools and transportation. This is a perfect home for family and friends or just relaxing at home. A Must See. NO PETS ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Devonport Road have any available units?
2715 Devonport Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 2715 Devonport Road have?
Some of 2715 Devonport Road's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Devonport Road currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Devonport Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Devonport Road pet-friendly?
No, 2715 Devonport Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 2715 Devonport Road offer parking?
Yes, 2715 Devonport Road offers parking.
Does 2715 Devonport Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 Devonport Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Devonport Road have a pool?
Yes, 2715 Devonport Road has a pool.
Does 2715 Devonport Road have accessible units?
No, 2715 Devonport Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Devonport Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 Devonport Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2715 Devonport Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2715 Devonport Road does not have units with air conditioning.
