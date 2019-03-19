2605 Monterey Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled Spanish style home with modern kitchen design and gorgeous contemporary bathrooms for lease. Please note: This property is being rented vacant without furniture in photos. All furniture already moved out. This charming home is located on a tree-lined street and features a spacious formal living room with fireplace and a family room with sliding glass doors to the yard. There is a beautiful remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, large stainless sink, a center island, newer appliances and two remodeled bathrooms. Save energy with LED recessed lighting throughout the house. There are also two spacious master suites, a 3rd bedroom, air conditioning, and hardwood floors. All three ample sized bedrooms have plenty of natural light from the windows. The larger master bath features dual vanity sinks and separate tub and shower. Washer and dryer located behind the kitchen cabinet. Stairs off the kitchen lead to a small basement next to kitchen area which may be used as a large pantry or a bonus storage area. There is also a detached 2 car garage. This lovely home is located in the prestigious Mission District of San Marino in a great quiet neighborhood with wonderful schools. Non-Smokers only.