2415 CUMBERLAND RD

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

San Marino-Spanish Style 3 Bed Home- Wood Flooring -2 Car Gar-Beautiful!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this gorgeous Spanish style 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in the city of San Marino. The house is approximately 1800 square feet with wood flooring, arched hallways, a large gorgeous kitchen with an island and stainless steel appliances: stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The home has a large dining area and bathrooms with beautiful tile shower and bathtub surrounds, tile flooring, and great storage. The home also has a laundry room, 2 car garage, central heating & air conditioning, fireplace, and a huge front & back yard. This is a stunning home with great natural light and character. The owner pays for the gardener. This house is conveniently located near the 210 freeway. Hurry this home won't last long!



For other listings in your area, feel free to check our website at:

http://www.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3961185)