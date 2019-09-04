All apartments in San Marino
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

2415 CUMBERLAND RD

2415 Cumberland Road · No Longer Available
Location

2415 Cumberland Road, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
San Marino-Spanish Style 3 Bed Home- Wood Flooring -2 Car Gar-Beautiful!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this gorgeous Spanish style 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in the city of San Marino. The house is approximately 1800 square feet with wood flooring, arched hallways, a large gorgeous kitchen with an island and stainless steel appliances: stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The home has a large dining area and bathrooms with beautiful tile shower and bathtub surrounds, tile flooring, and great storage. The home also has a laundry room, 2 car garage, central heating & air conditioning, fireplace, and a huge front & back yard. This is a stunning home with great natural light and character. The owner pays for the gardener. This house is conveniently located near the 210 freeway. Hurry this home won't last long!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3961185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 CUMBERLAND RD have any available units?
2415 CUMBERLAND RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 2415 CUMBERLAND RD have?
Some of 2415 CUMBERLAND RD's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 CUMBERLAND RD currently offering any rent specials?
2415 CUMBERLAND RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 CUMBERLAND RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2415 CUMBERLAND RD is pet friendly.
Does 2415 CUMBERLAND RD offer parking?
Yes, 2415 CUMBERLAND RD offers parking.
Does 2415 CUMBERLAND RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2415 CUMBERLAND RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 CUMBERLAND RD have a pool?
No, 2415 CUMBERLAND RD does not have a pool.
Does 2415 CUMBERLAND RD have accessible units?
No, 2415 CUMBERLAND RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 CUMBERLAND RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2415 CUMBERLAND RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2415 CUMBERLAND RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2415 CUMBERLAND RD has units with air conditioning.
