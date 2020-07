Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Bright and gorgeous single story San Marino home being offered furnished or unfurnished. This home features a skylight, high ceilings and great space for gatherings. Brilliantly sized kitchen with breakfast nook overlooking patio and pool. Terrific surfaces and rich textures throughout including marble, tile, hardwood and carpeting highlight some of the best features within this warm home. Excellently located within just a few blocks away from great shops and restaurants.