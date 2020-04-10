2248 South OAK KNOLL Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Spectacular San Marino Estate with Tennis Court and Pool! Custom built home with semi circular driveway leading into a grand, marble entry opening to spacious Formal Living Room w/marble fireplace, new carpeting &custom lighting. Originally constructed in 1951 but expanded and remodeled in the 80's. There are 5 spacious bedrooms with large closets, 3 bedrooms are downstairs (one currently being used as a gym), and 2 bedroom suites upstairs, one with balcony. This home is exceptionally bright and features 20 feet ceilings, oversized family room overlooking the sparkling pool, sliding glass doors out, gourmet kitchen with all Viking Appliances, large island and eating area with fireplace. There is a large separate laundry room.Custom moldings, custom light fixtures, walls of windows give this home an indoor/outdoor feel. Rear yard features a large patio, 9'deep pool, BBQ area, lighted tennis court, fruit trees. Top rated San Marino schools!