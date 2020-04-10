All apartments in San Marino
2248 South OAK KNOLL Avenue

2248 Oak Knoll Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2248 Oak Knoll Avenue, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Spectacular San Marino Estate with Tennis Court and Pool! Custom built home with semi circular driveway leading into a grand, marble entry opening to spacious Formal Living Room w/marble fireplace, new carpeting &custom lighting. Originally constructed in 1951 but expanded and remodeled in the 80's. There are 5 spacious bedrooms with large closets, 3 bedrooms are downstairs (one currently being used as a gym), and 2 bedroom suites upstairs, one with balcony. This home is exceptionally bright and features 20 feet ceilings, oversized family room overlooking the sparkling pool, sliding glass doors out, gourmet kitchen with all Viking Appliances, large island and eating area with fireplace. There is a large separate laundry room.Custom moldings, custom light fixtures, walls of windows give this home an indoor/outdoor feel. Rear yard features a large patio, 9'deep pool, BBQ area, lighted tennis court, fruit trees. Top rated San Marino schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2248 South OAK KNOLL Avenue have any available units?
2248 South OAK KNOLL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 2248 South OAK KNOLL Avenue have?
Some of 2248 South OAK KNOLL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2248 South OAK KNOLL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2248 South OAK KNOLL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2248 South OAK KNOLL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2248 South OAK KNOLL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 2248 South OAK KNOLL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2248 South OAK KNOLL Avenue offers parking.
Does 2248 South OAK KNOLL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2248 South OAK KNOLL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2248 South OAK KNOLL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2248 South OAK KNOLL Avenue has a pool.
Does 2248 South OAK KNOLL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2248 South OAK KNOLL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2248 South OAK KNOLL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2248 South OAK KNOLL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2248 South OAK KNOLL Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2248 South OAK KNOLL Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
