2140 Urmston Place

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This immaculate California contemporary home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac north of Huntington Drive. The home offers spacious rooms, updated copper plumbing, double paned windows, updated gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel Viking and Bosch appliances, formal dining room, decorative fireplace, large butler's pantry. Master suite with dressing area, dual sinks, and jacuzzi tub, sunroom opens to a large patio and yard complete with play structure. Freshly painted interior and all recessed lights updated to LED. Backyard provides intimate setting for outdoor dining. Old built-in barbeque and sink has been turned into brand new utility table with beautiful quartz counter top. Subject to credit and income approval by landlord. No pets. Listed by Janice Meng, Dilbeck Real Estate. Please email info@themenggroup.com for more information.