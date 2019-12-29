All apartments in San Marino
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

2140 Urmston Place

2140 Urmston Place · No Longer Available
Location

2140 Urmston Place, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This immaculate California contemporary home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac north of Huntington Drive. The home offers spacious rooms, updated copper plumbing, double paned windows, updated gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel Viking and Bosch appliances, formal dining room, decorative fireplace, large butler's pantry. Master suite with dressing area, dual sinks, and jacuzzi tub, sunroom opens to a large patio and yard complete with play structure. Freshly painted interior and all recessed lights updated to LED. Backyard provides intimate setting for outdoor dining. Old built-in barbeque and sink has been turned into brand new utility table with beautiful quartz counter top. Subject to credit and income approval by landlord. No pets. Listed by Janice Meng, Dilbeck Real Estate. Please email info@themenggroup.com for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2140 Urmston Place have any available units?
2140 Urmston Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 2140 Urmston Place have?
Some of 2140 Urmston Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2140 Urmston Place currently offering any rent specials?
2140 Urmston Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2140 Urmston Place pet-friendly?
No, 2140 Urmston Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 2140 Urmston Place offer parking?
Yes, 2140 Urmston Place offers parking.
Does 2140 Urmston Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2140 Urmston Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 Urmston Place have a pool?
No, 2140 Urmston Place does not have a pool.
Does 2140 Urmston Place have accessible units?
No, 2140 Urmston Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 Urmston Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2140 Urmston Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2140 Urmston Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2140 Urmston Place does not have units with air conditioning.
