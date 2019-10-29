All apartments in San Marino
1527 Vandyke Road

1527 Vandyke Road · No Longer Available
Location

1527 Vandyke Road, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Award-Winning San Marino Unified School District. Walking distance to San Marino High School and Carver Elementary. Charming 2-Story home situated on a very quiet street. Beautiful backyard for entertaining. This well-maintained home features 3 bedrooms, two full baths plus a separate 500 sq. ft guest house with full bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen with granite counter tops, tiled floor, and breakfast bar. The formal dining area connects to the family room with French doors opening to the patio and pool area. Lovely guest house has a spacious living area, walk-in closet and full bath. Other features include pool, detached two car garage. Central air and wall A/C unit for guest house. Great Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 Vandyke Road have any available units?
1527 Vandyke Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 1527 Vandyke Road have?
Some of 1527 Vandyke Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 Vandyke Road currently offering any rent specials?
1527 Vandyke Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 Vandyke Road pet-friendly?
No, 1527 Vandyke Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 1527 Vandyke Road offer parking?
Yes, 1527 Vandyke Road offers parking.
Does 1527 Vandyke Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 Vandyke Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 Vandyke Road have a pool?
Yes, 1527 Vandyke Road has a pool.
Does 1527 Vandyke Road have accessible units?
No, 1527 Vandyke Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 Vandyke Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1527 Vandyke Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1527 Vandyke Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1527 Vandyke Road has units with air conditioning.

