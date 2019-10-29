1527 Vandyke Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Award-Winning San Marino Unified School District. Walking distance to San Marino High School and Carver Elementary. Charming 2-Story home situated on a very quiet street. Beautiful backyard for entertaining. This well-maintained home features 3 bedrooms, two full baths plus a separate 500 sq. ft guest house with full bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen with granite counter tops, tiled floor, and breakfast bar. The formal dining area connects to the family room with French doors opening to the patio and pool area. Lovely guest house has a spacious living area, walk-in closet and full bath. Other features include pool, detached two car garage. Central air and wall A/C unit for guest house. Great Location.