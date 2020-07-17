All apartments in San Leandro
661 Dutton Ave.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

661 Dutton Ave

661 Dutton Avenue · (510) 569-0722 ext. 100
Location

661 Dutton Avenue, San Leandro, CA 94577
Estudillo Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 661 Dutton Ave · Avail. now

$2,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fresh Totally Remodeled 2 Bedroom Unit Located in San Leandro - 661 Dutton Ave San Leandro, CA 94577

* 2 Bed, 1 Bath
* JUST TOTALLY REMODELED!
* Off-street Parking
* All New Appliances
* Water Paid For
* Downstairs Apartment
* Local K-12 Schools Within 1 Mile
* Less than 0.5 Miles From Supermarket and Restaurants
* BART Less Than 2 Miles Away With Immediate Access to Bus Lines
* Pets Negotiable

This fresh and totally remodeled unit just became available and is looking for a new tenant; be the first to move-in since the remodel! This unit was taken down to the 2x4s and rebuilt! The kitchen features all new appliances, quartz counter tops, sink, faucet and tile. The Bathroom included a new vanity, shower, toilet and tile. Both bedrooms are spacious and feature walk-in closets. This property is well located in the heart of San Leandro, Less than 0.5 miles from the local supermarket and restaurants, 1 miles from the local K-12 schools and less than 2 miles from the local BART. Apply today as we expect this deal to go fast.

Open house Information dates and times: https://slpm.com/open-houses/

For additional information, photos, online applications as well as information on our other available properties go to: https://slpm.com/browse-rentals

We ask that you drive by any property you may have an interest in to acquaint yourself with the neighborhood and exterior of the home.

**Please be advised that any dates published or given orally for a property's move in availability is subject to the existing tenant moving on the notified date. The date is also subject to time required to prepare the unit for occupancy, which involves owner approval and having an acceptable vendor available to complete the repairs. Once we have received a holding deposit, we will be able to provide a more accurate time line for move-in. **

SLPM Property Management - BRE license#00368908 – Gary DeMattei

(RLNE5886355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 661 Dutton Ave have any available units?
661 Dutton Ave has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 661 Dutton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
661 Dutton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 Dutton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 661 Dutton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Leandro.
Does 661 Dutton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 661 Dutton Ave offers parking.
Does 661 Dutton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 661 Dutton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 Dutton Ave have a pool?
No, 661 Dutton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 661 Dutton Ave have accessible units?
No, 661 Dutton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 661 Dutton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 661 Dutton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 661 Dutton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 661 Dutton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

