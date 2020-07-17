Amenities

Fresh Totally Remodeled 2 Bedroom Unit Located in San Leandro - 661 Dutton Ave San Leandro, CA 94577



* 2 Bed, 1 Bath

* JUST TOTALLY REMODELED!

* Off-street Parking

* All New Appliances

* Water Paid For

* Downstairs Apartment

* Local K-12 Schools Within 1 Mile

* Less than 0.5 Miles From Supermarket and Restaurants

* BART Less Than 2 Miles Away With Immediate Access to Bus Lines

* Pets Negotiable



This fresh and totally remodeled unit just became available and is looking for a new tenant; be the first to move-in since the remodel! This unit was taken down to the 2x4s and rebuilt! The kitchen features all new appliances, quartz counter tops, sink, faucet and tile. The Bathroom included a new vanity, shower, toilet and tile. Both bedrooms are spacious and feature walk-in closets. This property is well located in the heart of San Leandro, Less than 0.5 miles from the local supermarket and restaurants, 1 miles from the local K-12 schools and less than 2 miles from the local BART. Apply today as we expect this deal to go fast.



Open house Information dates and times: https://slpm.com/open-houses/



For additional information, photos, online applications as well as information on our other available properties go to: https://slpm.com/browse-rentals



We ask that you drive by any property you may have an interest in to acquaint yourself with the neighborhood and exterior of the home.



**Please be advised that any dates published or given orally for a property's move in availability is subject to the existing tenant moving on the notified date. The date is also subject to time required to prepare the unit for occupancy, which involves owner approval and having an acceptable vendor available to complete the repairs. Once we have received a holding deposit, we will be able to provide a more accurate time line for move-in. **



SLPM Property Management - BRE license#00368908 – Gary DeMattei



