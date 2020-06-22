All apartments in San Leandro
374 Aloha Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

374 Aloha Dr

374 Aloha Drive · (510) 449-9131
Location

374 Aloha Drive, San Leandro, CA 94578
Floresta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $2900 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1258 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
374 Aloha Dr, San Leandro, CA 94578 - see contact info for showings

Smoke-free, vacant house w/ 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bath, attached 2-car garage, backyard storage shed & washer plus dryer. Approx size 1258 sq ft, built 1954. Tucked away on a quiet street in Floresta Gardens neighborhood w/ multiple local shopping centers & eateries. Less than 10 min away by car from I-880, Bayfair Center & downtown San Leandro.

Monthly rent $2900, security deposit $2900. Min 1-yr lease (no short-term housing). Tenant pays all utilities/services. Landlord manages property, tenant manages landscaping. Pet-free preferred; all pets subject to landlord approval.

For showings & applications, call or text realtor Ellis Fong at 510-449-9131

Applicant requirements: Credit score 650 minimum, 680+ preferred; must submit proof via full credit report with scores. Monthly income after taxes $4350 minimum, $5800+ preferred. Cash reserves minimum $5800. Good rental history w/ no evictions due to late/missing rent or property damage.

Officially leased only by Cornerstone Realty. We are not the landlord or property manager.

©2020+ Cornerstone Realty & Mortgage San Leandro. All rights reserved. No copying, modification, or reposting of text or photos allowed.

(RLNE5851993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 374 Aloha Dr have any available units?
374 Aloha Dr has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 374 Aloha Dr have?
Some of 374 Aloha Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 374 Aloha Dr currently offering any rent specials?
374 Aloha Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 Aloha Dr pet-friendly?
No, 374 Aloha Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Leandro.
Does 374 Aloha Dr offer parking?
Yes, 374 Aloha Dr does offer parking.
Does 374 Aloha Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 374 Aloha Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 Aloha Dr have a pool?
No, 374 Aloha Dr does not have a pool.
Does 374 Aloha Dr have accessible units?
No, 374 Aloha Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 374 Aloha Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 374 Aloha Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 374 Aloha Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 374 Aloha Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
