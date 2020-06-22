Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

374 Aloha Dr, San Leandro, CA 94578 - see contact info for showings



Smoke-free, vacant house w/ 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bath, attached 2-car garage, backyard storage shed & washer plus dryer. Approx size 1258 sq ft, built 1954. Tucked away on a quiet street in Floresta Gardens neighborhood w/ multiple local shopping centers & eateries. Less than 10 min away by car from I-880, Bayfair Center & downtown San Leandro.



Monthly rent $2900, security deposit $2900. Min 1-yr lease (no short-term housing). Tenant pays all utilities/services. Landlord manages property, tenant manages landscaping. Pet-free preferred; all pets subject to landlord approval.



For showings & applications, call or text realtor Ellis Fong at 510-449-9131



Applicant requirements: Credit score 650 minimum, 680+ preferred; must submit proof via full credit report with scores. Monthly income after taxes $4350 minimum, $5800+ preferred. Cash reserves minimum $5800. Good rental history w/ no evictions due to late/missing rent or property damage.



Officially leased only by Cornerstone Realty. We are not the landlord or property manager.



