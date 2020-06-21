All apartments in San Leandro
225 Castro Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

225 Castro Street

225 Castro Street · (510) 566-5842
Location

225 Castro Street, San Leandro, CA 94577
Downtown San Leandro

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 225 Castro Street · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious Newly Renovated 2BR/2BA condo in San Leandro - This lovely 2BR/2BA unit is on ground level. Featuring a large living room with brand new laminated floor and decorative fire place, the kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances such as stove/oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher. It includes an upgraded granite countertop and complimentary backsplash, newly installed garbage disposal, and new tile flooring. In addition, it offers plenty of cabinet space as well as cozy dinette area nearby. Down the hall leads to a remodeled bathroom with new tile flooring, shower, sink and vanity. A spacious master bedroom that features plenty of closet space and new laminated flooring. Master suite features shower over bathtub, modern vanity, new laminated floor and spacious medicine cabinet.

1 Parking included
Coin laundry room in building
Water and garbage is included in the rent

-10 min walk to San Leandro BART and Safeway
-5 min drive to Marina shopping mall
-Easy Access to Highway 880/580

About the area: Located just south of Oakland, San Leandro offers residents the quiet, charm and character of a community that was established more than 100 years ago. Here you will find lush landscapes, balmy weather, bay views, good schools and friendly neighbors and numerous cultural amenities including a 450-berth Marina, two golf courses and a large community library.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact Ryan for more info. 510-566-5842 ryan@hunterpeyton.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Castro Street have any available units?
225 Castro Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 225 Castro Street have?
Some of 225 Castro Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Castro Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 Castro Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Castro Street pet-friendly?
No, 225 Castro Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Leandro.
Does 225 Castro Street offer parking?
Yes, 225 Castro Street does offer parking.
Does 225 Castro Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Castro Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Castro Street have a pool?
No, 225 Castro Street does not have a pool.
Does 225 Castro Street have accessible units?
No, 225 Castro Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Castro Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Castro Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Castro Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Castro Street does not have units with air conditioning.
