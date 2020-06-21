225 Castro Street

Amenities

Spacious Newly Renovated 2BR/2BA condo in San Leandro - This lovely 2BR/2BA unit is on ground level. Featuring a large living room with brand new laminated floor and decorative fire place, the kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances such as stove/oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher. It includes an upgraded granite countertop and complimentary backsplash, newly installed garbage disposal, and new tile flooring. In addition, it offers plenty of cabinet space as well as cozy dinette area nearby. Down the hall leads to a remodeled bathroom with new tile flooring, shower, sink and vanity. A spacious master bedroom that features plenty of closet space and new laminated flooring. Master suite features shower over bathtub, modern vanity, new laminated floor and spacious medicine cabinet.



1 Parking included

Coin laundry room in building

Water and garbage is included in the rent



-10 min walk to San Leandro BART and Safeway

-5 min drive to Marina shopping mall

-Easy Access to Highway 880/580



About the area: Located just south of Oakland, San Leandro offers residents the quiet, charm and character of a community that was established more than 100 years ago. Here you will find lush landscapes, balmy weather, bay views, good schools and friendly neighbors and numerous cultural amenities including a 450-berth Marina, two golf courses and a large community library.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact Ryan for more info. 510-566-5842 ryan@hunterpeyton.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5845656)