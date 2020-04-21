All apartments in San Leandro
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F

1625 Orchard Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1625 Orchard Avenue, San Leandro, CA 94577
Eastshore-Davis Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
playground
internet access
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Admirable, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, apartment on a friendly Eastshore-Davis Street neighborhood in San Leandro.

Inside, the cozy unit features laminated and tile floors in the kitchen and in the bathroom. Its lovely kitchen has fine white-painted cabinets and drawers with ample storage, smooth countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, garbage disposal, microwave, and oven/range. The comfy bedroom has a built-in closet. Its bathroom is furnished with a single-sink vanity and a shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain. The unit has installed gas heating. There are coin-operated washer and dryer available.

Pets are allowed. Smoking is prohibited in the property though.

For vehicle parking, it comes with a carport.

The tenant pays gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Whereas the trash and water utilities will be the responsibility of the landlord.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

This apartment is very accessible to and from the nearby parks, playground, and public transportation stops/hubs!

Nearby parks include Thrasher Park, Cherry Grove Park, and Burrell Field.

Walk Score: 83
Bike Score: 80

The unit is located in a Very Walkable and Very Bikeable area so biking and/or making some errands are easy and convenient.

Bus lines:
28 Hayward\ Castro Valley\ Bayfair\ San Leandro Bart - 0.2 mile
34 Hayward Bart \ Foothill Sq. - 0.3 mile
35 Bayfair Bart\ Foothill Sq. - 0.3 mile
801 OWL-DTN.OAKLAND/FREMONT BART - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
Blue-Wkd/Sat Daly City - 0.3 mile
Blue-Sun Dublin/Pleasanton - 0.3 mile
Orange Richmond - 0.3 mile
Green Daly City - 0.3 mile

(RLNE5513656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F have any available units?
1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F have?
Some of 1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F is pet friendly.
Does 1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F offer parking?
Yes, 1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F does offer parking.
Does 1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F have a pool?
No, 1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F does not have a pool.
Does 1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F have accessible units?
No, 1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F have units with air conditioning?
No, 1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F does not have units with air conditioning.
