1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F

Admirable, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, apartment on a friendly Eastshore-Davis Street neighborhood in San Leandro.



Inside, the cozy unit features laminated and tile floors in the kitchen and in the bathroom. Its lovely kitchen has fine white-painted cabinets and drawers with ample storage, smooth countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, garbage disposal, microwave, and oven/range. The comfy bedroom has a built-in closet. Its bathroom is furnished with a single-sink vanity and a shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain. The unit has installed gas heating. There are coin-operated washer and dryer available.



Pets are allowed. Smoking is prohibited in the property though.



For vehicle parking, it comes with a carport.



The tenant pays gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Whereas the trash and water utilities will be the responsibility of the landlord.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



This apartment is very accessible to and from the nearby parks, playground, and public transportation stops/hubs!



Nearby parks include Thrasher Park, Cherry Grove Park, and Burrell Field.



Walk Score: 83

Bike Score: 80



The unit is located in a Very Walkable and Very Bikeable area so biking and/or making some errands are easy and convenient.



Bus lines:

28 Hayward\ Castro Valley\ Bayfair\ San Leandro Bart - 0.2 mile

34 Hayward Bart \ Foothill Sq. - 0.3 mile

35 Bayfair Bart\ Foothill Sq. - 0.3 mile

801 OWL-DTN.OAKLAND/FREMONT BART - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

Blue-Wkd/Sat Daly City - 0.3 mile

Blue-Sun Dublin/Pleasanton - 0.3 mile

Orange Richmond - 0.3 mile

Green Daly City - 0.3 mile



