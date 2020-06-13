Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

35 Apartments for rent in San Jacinto, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heritage
1 Unit Available
164 N Victoria Avenue
164 North Victoria Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2102 sqft
164 N Victoria Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College
1 Unit Available
1323 Bushy Tail Trail
1323 Bushy Tail Trail, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1072 sqft
55+ Complex with Pool and Spa - 55+ Senior Community with pool and spa. Homeowner pays association dues. This home is small, but well appointed! Ceiling fans in every room! Lovely screened in rear patio! One car garage, plus carport.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Soboba
1 Unit Available
948 Verona Avenue
948 Verona Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Fully Refurbished House in San Jacinto, available on 4/6/2020. - 948 Verona Ave., San Jacinto, 92583. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,800/Month, $1,800/Deposit, Approx. 1100 Sq. Ft., Month-to-Month Lease. Tenant pays ALL utilities.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
River
1 Unit Available
1539 Billings Court
1539 Billings Court, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1734 sqft
4 bedroom single story. Culdesac location with nice size yard, 3 car Garage, Large family room, Large kitchen with center island. Open floor plan, Master bathroom has spa tub, Large backyard with covered patio area perfect for family gatherings.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Soboba
1 Unit Available
862 Verona Avenue
862 Verona Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1347 sqft
Beautiful home nestled against the the hills at the north end of the San Jacinto Valley. This home has it all without burdening with maintenance.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
De Anza
1 Unit Available
427 Reposo St
427 Reposo Street, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1028 sqft
Drive by today! - Spacious 2 bedrooms + 2 baths! Bedrooms are located away from each other for privacy. Full paint throughout. Tons of kitchen cabinet space + a bar for a breakfast delight.
Results within 1 mile of San Jacinto

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
41693 Royal Palm Drive
41693 Royal Palm Drive, East Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Newly remodeled house for you! New heating and air conditioning, new floors, new kitchen with new cabinets and countertop. New stainless stove and new dishwasher. New sinks and garbage disposals. New windows and sliding patio doors.

1 of 2

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
25139 Sansome St.
25139 Sansome Street, Valle Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1133 sqft
A nice 3 bedrooms 2 baths house with 2 car garage.Fireplace in living room. Large backyard with full covered patio.
Results within 5 miles of San Jacinto

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
425 Avenida Miravella
425 Avenida Miravella, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1153 sqft
This SENIOR home when you walk up to it is completely rocked and low maintenance. Walk into the home and you enter into a freshly painted home with a large living room with a gas burning fireplace.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1219 CABRILLO DRIVE
1219 Cabrillo Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
1219 CABRILLO DRIVE Available 06/15/20 55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY - MANUFACTURED HOME - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - 2 bed + 2 bath + huge bonus room - much more than meets the eye. there are additonal square feet with patio addition . large back yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
185 Janzen
185 Janzen Way, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1780 sqft
Great 55+ Masters Plan 1 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom In Hemet Four Seasons - This is a great 55+ years old or older Community Masters Plan 1 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + Den/Office in the wonderful Four Seasons of Hemet! 1750 sqft with private backyard with

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
751 San Ignacio Drive - San Ignacio
751 San Ignacio Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1440 sqft
55+ Spacious 2 bed 2 bath SIERRA DAWN HOME! - This is a spacious 2 bed 2 bath home! 1,440 sq. ft. of living space all light and airy. Two large sheds, covered patio, closed in laundry room, add on room, & plenty of storage space. Only $1095.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
802 Santo Tomas Drive
802 Santo Tomas Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1368 sqft
Just Reduced! Gorgeous 55+ home on a quiet street within the Sierra Dawn community. This spacious unit opens up to a large living room with tons of natural window light connected to a dining area with elegant built-in storage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1265 Olive Tree Lane - D
1265 Olive Tree Lane, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Refurbished quaint two bedrooms upstairs unit with a private upper large patio and new appliances. This unit features laminate flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and very spacious rooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
598 W Montrose Avenue
598 West Montrose Avenue, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Free rent offered through May 2020! Ready for the most beautiful house ever? Newly renovated on a tree-lined street creating a tranquil experience.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
44728 Woodrow Way
44728 Woodrow Way, Valle Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landlord is busy cleaning, painting, repairing and replacing the details on this home, ETA Nov 1st. Located in the deep end of a cul-de-sac giving it an over-sized yard with RV parking and a large storage shed.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1963 Nuevo Street
1963 Nuevo Street, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
827 sqft
Wonderful senior 55+ Home located in Valle Hermosa! This home features an open floor plan, large living room, kitchen with direct garage access and the kitchen eating area right off the living room! 2 nice size bedroom and one full bathroom! There

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2975 Cypress St.
2975 Cypress Street, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1708 sqft
Beautiful Hemet Home! - Brand new carpet, paint and flooring. Walk into a tile entrance that opens into a large Living room and Dining room. Continue on into the Family room with a Fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated April 10 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
2126 Avenida Olivos
2126 Avenida Olivos, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
827 sqft
Must be at least 55 years old! Clean 2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Valle Hermosa Senior Community. One car attached garage with automatic opener. Covered patio and storage shed. Low maintenance landscaping, fenced rear yard.
Results within 10 miles of San Jacinto
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,657
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,018
1227 sqft
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
29565 Pebble Creek Ct
29565 Pebble Creek Ct, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2032 sqft
This stunning home resides in Menifee in the Heritage Lake's Community. It is a beautiful family home with hard wood flooring throughout the home. The living room includes a fire place, which is off the kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
29484 Riptide Dr
29484 Riptide Drive, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1330 sqft
Single story family home located in the community of Heritage Lakes. Walk in the home and you will enter into a large living room with freshly cleaned carpets. Walk back and you will find the kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
North Perris
1 Unit Available
1674 Green Hills Pl
1674 Green Hills Place, Perris, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1054 sqft
Family condo ready for its new family. This home includes tile flooring throughout, a quaint living room with a fire place.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
29143 Hidden Lake Dr
29143 Hidden Lake Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1560 sqft
This senior home is located in the 55+ community of The Oasis. When you drive up to the home you will see a well maintained front yard with various bushes. When you walk into the home you walk into the living room with tiled flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in San Jacinto, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for San Jacinto renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

