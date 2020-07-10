331 Gerona Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available 06/15/20 Beautiful home on tree lined block! - Property Id: 289995



Welcome to this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on one of North San Gabriel's most beautiful tree lined streets. As you make your way into this beautiful property you are greeted with a large and bright Living room with brick fireplace and a bay window. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters, stone backsplash, and stainless-steel appliances. All 3 bathrooms have tile floors and have been tastefully upgraded as well, two bathrooms have granite counter, pullmans, accent lights, and glass enclosed showers with exquisite tile. The parlor, off the main hall, provides a relaxing environment to view the brick patio through sliding glass doors. The Master bedroom is private and has its own access to the brick patio. Other features of the property include a separate laundry room with travertine floor and included washer/dryer for added convenience, dual-pane windows throughout as well as beautiful hardwood floors. Conveniently located near transportation, restaurants and shopping.

No Pets Allowed



