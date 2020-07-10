All apartments in San Gabriel
331 Gerona Ave

331 Gerona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

331 Gerona Avenue, San Gabriel, CA 91775
North San Gabriel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful home on tree lined block! - Property Id: 289995

Welcome to this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on one of North San Gabriel's most beautiful tree lined streets. As you make your way into this beautiful property you are greeted with a large and bright Living room with brick fireplace and a bay window. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters, stone backsplash, and stainless-steel appliances. All 3 bathrooms have tile floors and have been tastefully upgraded as well, two bathrooms have granite counter, pullmans, accent lights, and glass enclosed showers with exquisite tile. The parlor, off the main hall, provides a relaxing environment to view the brick patio through sliding glass doors. The Master bedroom is private and has its own access to the brick patio. Other features of the property include a separate laundry room with travertine floor and included washer/dryer for added convenience, dual-pane windows throughout as well as beautiful hardwood floors. Conveniently located near transportation, restaurants and shopping.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289995
Property Id 289995

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Gerona Ave have any available units?
331 Gerona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 331 Gerona Ave have?
Some of 331 Gerona Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 Gerona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
331 Gerona Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Gerona Ave pet-friendly?
No, 331 Gerona Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Gabriel.
Does 331 Gerona Ave offer parking?
No, 331 Gerona Ave does not offer parking.
Does 331 Gerona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 331 Gerona Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Gerona Ave have a pool?
No, 331 Gerona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 331 Gerona Ave have accessible units?
No, 331 Gerona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Gerona Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 Gerona Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 331 Gerona Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 331 Gerona Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

