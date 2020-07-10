308 S Arroyo Drive A

Amenities

A rare opportunity to live in one of San Gabriel's newer community, Arroyo Walk. This 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom condo was built in 2017 by The Olson Company. Numerous windows throughout the home and in bedrooms allows ample amount of natural light in. High Ceiling, Recessed Lights.

Kitchen has quartz countertop and opens to dining room. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. Both bathroom has shower in tub. Newer Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer included. Unit is a end/corner unit and is right next to community's Fireplace and BBQ area. Located near historic San Gabriel Mission and Alhambra Golf Course. Award winning San Gabriel Unified School District. Great location near shopping centers, restaurants, schools, parks, and more. Easy access to 10 Freeway. Definitely a must see!