Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1533 S Del Mar Avenue

1533 S Del Mar Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1533 S Del Mar Ave, San Gabriel, CA 91776
San Gabriel Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Location! Location! Location! Situated conveniently at the corner of Valley Blvd and Del Mar Ave in a safe and gated condo community. A total of 3 spacious bedrooms with one bedroom DOWNSTAIRS, 2 full bathrooms plus an additional single sink vanity in the common area on the second floor for added convenience. Brand new (installed April, 2018) easy to maintain wood looking title flooring downstairs, warm laminated wood flooring throughout the 2nd floor, large windowed bedrooms. Double sliding doors access to center patio from both the living room and the kitchen! Two car attached garage with direct access to the interior, central A/C and heating. A brand new Hyatt hotel immediately next door is close to completion making the area more upscale and pleasant. Walking distance to the Hawaii Supermarket on one side and the 99 Ranch Market on the other side, close to many restaurants, banks, medical offices and shopping. Easy access to public transportation. Water, trash, gardening are included. A must see! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 S Del Mar Avenue have any available units?
1533 S Del Mar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 1533 S Del Mar Avenue have?
Some of 1533 S Del Mar Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 S Del Mar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1533 S Del Mar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 S Del Mar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1533 S Del Mar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Gabriel.
Does 1533 S Del Mar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1533 S Del Mar Avenue offers parking.
Does 1533 S Del Mar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1533 S Del Mar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 S Del Mar Avenue have a pool?
No, 1533 S Del Mar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1533 S Del Mar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1533 S Del Mar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 S Del Mar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1533 S Del Mar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1533 S Del Mar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1533 S Del Mar Avenue has units with air conditioning.
