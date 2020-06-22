1533 S Del Mar Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Location! Location! Location! Situated conveniently at the corner of Valley Blvd and Del Mar Ave in a safe and gated condo community. A total of 3 spacious bedrooms with one bedroom DOWNSTAIRS, 2 full bathrooms plus an additional single sink vanity in the common area on the second floor for added convenience. Brand new (installed April, 2018) easy to maintain wood looking title flooring downstairs, warm laminated wood flooring throughout the 2nd floor, large windowed bedrooms. Double sliding doors access to center patio from both the living room and the kitchen! Two car attached garage with direct access to the interior, central A/C and heating. A brand new Hyatt hotel immediately next door is close to completion making the area more upscale and pleasant. Walking distance to the Hawaii Supermarket on one side and the 99 Ranch Market on the other side, close to many restaurants, banks, medical offices and shopping. Easy access to public transportation. Water, trash, gardening are included. A must see! Call today!