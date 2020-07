Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carport recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This remodeled unit is on the 2nd floor, it has 2 bedrooms 1.75 baths, shows very bright. Fireplace is in the living room, wood floor through whole unit, balcony is off living room, 2 side by side carport. There are 8 units in the building, all tenants are clean and quiet. It is located on very convenient location, near by post office, banks, restaurants, transportation etc.