Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

116 Del Marino Place

116 Del Marino Place · (626) 705-2747
Location

116 Del Marino Place, San Gabriel, CA 91776
East of Smith Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1370 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer Townhouse style unit in the Heart of San Gabriel! Only three units at the end of a cul-de-sac. Located close to Smith Park and Transportation, this home has 2 bedrooms and a Loft that can be an office, den or playroom and 2.5 baths. Open concept downstairs has the kitchen and living room as one as well as a half bath and direct double garage access. Two spacious bedrooms upstairs, both with ample closets. The Master Suite features a sliding glass door that opens to a balcony where you can sit and enjoy the Southern California weather!. Lovely laminate wood flooring and plantation shutters throughout. Walk around the Beautifully Landscaped, park-like Grounds and Make this Lovely Home yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Del Marino Place have any available units?
116 Del Marino Place has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 Del Marino Place have?
Some of 116 Del Marino Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Del Marino Place currently offering any rent specials?
116 Del Marino Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Del Marino Place pet-friendly?
No, 116 Del Marino Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Gabriel.
Does 116 Del Marino Place offer parking?
Yes, 116 Del Marino Place does offer parking.
Does 116 Del Marino Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Del Marino Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Del Marino Place have a pool?
No, 116 Del Marino Place does not have a pool.
Does 116 Del Marino Place have accessible units?
No, 116 Del Marino Place does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Del Marino Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Del Marino Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Del Marino Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Del Marino Place does not have units with air conditioning.
