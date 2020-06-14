116 Del Marino Place

Amenities

Newer Townhouse style unit in the Heart of San Gabriel! Only three units at the end of a cul-de-sac. Located close to Smith Park and Transportation, this home has 2 bedrooms and a Loft that can be an office, den or playroom and 2.5 baths. Open concept downstairs has the kitchen and living room as one as well as a half bath and direct double garage access. Two spacious bedrooms upstairs, both with ample closets. The Master Suite features a sliding glass door that opens to a balcony where you can sit and enjoy the Southern California weather!. Lovely laminate wood flooring and plantation shutters throughout. Walk around the Beautifully Landscaped, park-like Grounds and Make this Lovely Home yours today!