Cozy Craftsman farmhouse for rent 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, many upgrades, central A/C unit controlled by "Nest" Beautiful kitchen with antique gas stove,sink, cutting board counter tops, claw tub in bathroom, house completely painted inside, come and enjoy to live in this beautiful house, parking in front of driveway for 4 cars and at the huge back yard can fit your RV, and your other toys Close to Markets, restaurants, shopping center, transportation.