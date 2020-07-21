2084 Paseo Ambar

Amenities

Exclusive Gated Community of Bel Vintage! This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom has been recently updated with beautiful wood flooring. The updated kitchen features recessed lighting, new white shaker cabinets, Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, back splash, and quartz countertops. The bathrooms have been updated with new paint, tile, vanities and light fixtures. Beautiful wrought iron lines the staircase to all 3 bedrooms. The Master bedroom features two closets with custom organizers and direct access to the master bath which has a stand alone shower and soaking tub.The backyard has been beautifully landscaped and features a relaxing large patio cover. Located in Bonita school district, near shopping and quick freeway access!