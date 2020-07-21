All apartments in San Dimas
Find more places like 2084 Paseo Ambar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Dimas, CA
/
2084 Paseo Ambar
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

2084 Paseo Ambar

2084 Paseo Ambar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Dimas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2084 Paseo Ambar, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Exclusive Gated Community of Bel Vintage! This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom has been recently updated with beautiful wood flooring. The updated kitchen features recessed lighting, new white shaker cabinets, Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, back splash, and quartz countertops. The bathrooms have been updated with new paint, tile, vanities and light fixtures. Beautiful wrought iron lines the staircase to all 3 bedrooms. The Master bedroom features two closets with custom organizers and direct access to the master bath which has a stand alone shower and soaking tub.The backyard has been beautifully landscaped and features a relaxing large patio cover. Located in Bonita school district, near shopping and quick freeway access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2084 Paseo Ambar have any available units?
2084 Paseo Ambar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2084 Paseo Ambar have?
Some of 2084 Paseo Ambar's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2084 Paseo Ambar currently offering any rent specials?
2084 Paseo Ambar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2084 Paseo Ambar pet-friendly?
No, 2084 Paseo Ambar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 2084 Paseo Ambar offer parking?
No, 2084 Paseo Ambar does not offer parking.
Does 2084 Paseo Ambar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2084 Paseo Ambar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2084 Paseo Ambar have a pool?
No, 2084 Paseo Ambar does not have a pool.
Does 2084 Paseo Ambar have accessible units?
No, 2084 Paseo Ambar does not have accessible units.
Does 2084 Paseo Ambar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2084 Paseo Ambar has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave
San Dimas, CA 91773
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave
San Dimas, CA 91773
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd
San Dimas, CA 91773

Similar Pages

San Dimas 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Dimas 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Dimas Apartments with BalconiesSan Dimas Apartments with Pools
San Dimas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAColton, CACerritos, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA
Rialto, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles