All apartments in San Dimas
Find more places like 203 W 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Dimas, CA
/
203 W 3rd Street
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM

203 W 3rd Street

203 West 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Dimas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

203 West 3rd Street, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*LEASE* This wonderful home in the beautiful City of San Dimas is calling your name! Great location, tons of character and charming as can be! Enjoy this home’s open floor plan that highlights a cozy living room, dining area, open kitchen with wood beamed ceilings and a spacious family room with a stacked-stone fireplace. This home boasts a master suite with a private master bath, 2 secondary bedrooms and a hall bath. This house will make you feel right at home. 2-car attached garage. Gardener included! Give us a call today and schedule a private showing to view this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 W 3rd Street have any available units?
203 W 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 W 3rd Street have?
Some of 203 W 3rd Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 W 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
203 W 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 W 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 203 W 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 203 W 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 203 W 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 203 W 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 W 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 W 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 203 W 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 203 W 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 203 W 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203 W 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 W 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave
San Dimas, CA 91773
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd
San Dimas, CA 91773
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave
San Dimas, CA 91773

Similar Pages

San Dimas 1 BedroomsSan Dimas 2 Bedrooms
San Dimas Apartments with PoolSan Dimas Dog Friendly Apartments
San Dimas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CABurbank, CACerritos, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CA
Rialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles