All apartments in San Dimas
Find more places like 148 W Commercial Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Dimas, CA
/
148 W Commercial Street
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

148 W Commercial Street

148 West Commercial Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Dimas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

148 West Commercial Street, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
148 W COMMERCIAL ST SAN DIMAS 91773 (3 BED / 1 BATH) - This charming and well maintained property in San Dimas is ready for you to call home. Fully updated throughout just a few years ago and freshly painted, this home is beautiful. As you enter you will appreciate the generous living room and attached breakfast nook. The kitchen is beautiful with modernized cabinets, countertops and tile backsplash. The laundry is located in a separate room off the kitchen. Down the hall you will find the 3 bedrooms and a renovated bathroom. The backyard is a perfect space for entertaining. Don't wait - This home is sure to rent quickly!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Bonita Unified School District
UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities
LANDSCAPING: Tenant charged $40 monthly.
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.

(RLNE5188689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 W Commercial Street have any available units?
148 W Commercial Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
Is 148 W Commercial Street currently offering any rent specials?
148 W Commercial Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 W Commercial Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 W Commercial Street is pet friendly.
Does 148 W Commercial Street offer parking?
No, 148 W Commercial Street does not offer parking.
Does 148 W Commercial Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 W Commercial Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 W Commercial Street have a pool?
No, 148 W Commercial Street does not have a pool.
Does 148 W Commercial Street have accessible units?
No, 148 W Commercial Street does not have accessible units.
Does 148 W Commercial Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 W Commercial Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 W Commercial Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 W Commercial Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave
San Dimas, CA 91773
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd
San Dimas, CA 91773
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave
San Dimas, CA 91773
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773

Similar Pages

San Dimas 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Dimas 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Dimas Apartments with BalconiesSan Dimas Apartments with Pools
San Dimas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAColton, CACerritos, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA
Rialto, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles