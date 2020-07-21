148 W Commercial Street

Amenities

148 W COMMERCIAL ST SAN DIMAS 91773 (3 BED / 1 BATH) - This charming and well maintained property in San Dimas is ready for you to call home. Fully updated throughout just a few years ago and freshly painted, this home is beautiful. As you enter you will appreciate the generous living room and attached breakfast nook. The kitchen is beautiful with modernized cabinets, countertops and tile backsplash. The laundry is located in a separate room off the kitchen. Down the hall you will find the 3 bedrooms and a renovated bathroom. The backyard is a perfect space for entertaining. Don't wait - This home is sure to rent quickly!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Bonita Unified School District

UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Tenant charged $40 monthly.

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.



