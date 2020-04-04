Amenities

23620 Barrego Way Available 05/01/20 4 Bed, 2 Bath House w/ 3-Car Garage, Pool, Jacuzzi - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will be available starting 5/1/2020. Great interior and amazing back yard. Wood floors in both living rooms and the master bedroom; tile in the kitchen and bathrooms; carpet in the guest bedrooms. The kitchen has space for a breakfast table and bar that goes to the living room. Kitchen appliances included: Dishwasher, Microwave, Range, Refrigerator(will not be maintained). Ceiling fans in every bedroom. Central HVAC and a fireplace for heating/cooling. Laundry machines included in the attached, 3-car garage. Beautiful back yard with a swimming pool, jacuzzi, built-in BBQ, fire pit, stone pavers, artificial grass, and two covered patios. Beside the house is a gravel area with a gate that can be used for a trailer/RV. Landscaping and pool service are provided. Residents are responsible for all utilities and services including: electricity, water, trash, and propane.



This property is occupied. Please do not disturb the residents.



VIEWINGS: Automated viewings with Rently begin 5/1/2020. Until that time, viewing may be scheduled depending on the resident's availability. Contact Jensen Properties with your preferred date/time by calling 858-449-7294 or emailing info@jensenpropertiessd.com.



TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com/available-properties All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.



Requirements to rent:

1. 650 minimum credit score and good history.

2. Minimum gross household income of 2.8x monthly rent.

3. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

4. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.

5. A United States Social Security Number or ITIN.

6. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver's license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -

District Official Driver's License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

7. You must obtain or currently have - and are willing to transfer - renter's insurance.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.



