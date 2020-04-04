All apartments in San Diego Country Estates
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

23620 Barrego Way

23620 Barrego Way · (858) 449-7294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

23620 Barrego Way, San Diego Country Estates, CA 92065
San Diego Country Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 23620 Barrego Way · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1908 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
23620 Barrego Way Available 05/01/20 4 Bed, 2 Bath House w/ 3-Car Garage, Pool, Jacuzzi - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will be available starting 5/1/2020. Great interior and amazing back yard. Wood floors in both living rooms and the master bedroom; tile in the kitchen and bathrooms; carpet in the guest bedrooms. The kitchen has space for a breakfast table and bar that goes to the living room. Kitchen appliances included: Dishwasher, Microwave, Range, Refrigerator(will not be maintained). Ceiling fans in every bedroom. Central HVAC and a fireplace for heating/cooling. Laundry machines included in the attached, 3-car garage. Beautiful back yard with a swimming pool, jacuzzi, built-in BBQ, fire pit, stone pavers, artificial grass, and two covered patios. Beside the house is a gravel area with a gate that can be used for a trailer/RV. Landscaping and pool service are provided. Residents are responsible for all utilities and services including: electricity, water, trash, and propane.

This property is occupied. Please do not disturb the residents.

VIEWINGS: Automated viewings with Rently begin 5/1/2020. Until that time, viewing may be scheduled depending on the resident's availability. Contact Jensen Properties with your preferred date/time by calling 858-449-7294 or emailing info@jensenpropertiessd.com.

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com/available-properties All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

Requirements to rent:
1. 650 minimum credit score and good history.
2. Minimum gross household income of 2.8x monthly rent.
3. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
4. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.
5. A United States Social Security Number or ITIN.
6. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver's license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -
District Official Driver's License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
7. You must obtain or currently have - and are willing to transfer - renter's insurance.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

(RLNE5660380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23620 Barrego Way have any available units?
23620 Barrego Way has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23620 Barrego Way have?
Some of 23620 Barrego Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23620 Barrego Way currently offering any rent specials?
23620 Barrego Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23620 Barrego Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 23620 Barrego Way is pet friendly.
Does 23620 Barrego Way offer parking?
Yes, 23620 Barrego Way does offer parking.
Does 23620 Barrego Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23620 Barrego Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23620 Barrego Way have a pool?
Yes, 23620 Barrego Way has a pool.
Does 23620 Barrego Way have accessible units?
No, 23620 Barrego Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23620 Barrego Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23620 Barrego Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 23620 Barrego Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23620 Barrego Way has units with air conditioning.
