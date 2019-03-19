All apartments in San Diego Country Estates
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16707 Wikiup Road

16707 Wikiup Road · No Longer Available
Location

16707 Wikiup Road, San Diego Country Estates, CA 92065
San Diego Country Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is in the San Diego Country Estates in Ramona. The property is right next to the International Equestrian Center, which tenants have access to, and one of the many horse trails throughout SDCE. The 0.6 acre property is fully fenced and includes corrals set up for 3 horses as well as 2 sheds for tack or hay storage. The inside of the home has hardwood floors and a recently remodeled kitchen with quartzite counter tops. There is a studio guest house in the back yard with new floors, a small fridge and kitchenette, but no stove. 2-car garage. Solar included with the house and tenants will get the solar rate from SDG&E. RV parking allowed at the back of the property. Tenants will also receive access to the SDCE community amenities including the pool and tennis courts.

Tenants responsible for all utilities.
INDOOR pets allowed by approval with $500 increased deposit.
OUTDOOR animals or horses will not be subject to increased rent or deposit.

TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/740319
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each adult must submit a separate application for approval.
APPLY HERE:
https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/5a884649-9c66-4979-bf60-d0cbe943fd6b

Requirements to rent:
1. A decent credit score - not necessarily perfect. (650 minimum)
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United States Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'€s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€
District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have and or be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.
Property is rented to the best qualified applicant.

Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

