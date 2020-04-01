Amenities

16149 Arena Dr Available 04/08/20 4 Bed, 3 Bath House w/ Pool, Solar, and Well - Pictures from 2019. Available in April! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house has great styling and amenities. It has a 3-car garage, a custom black bottom pool with spa, low maintenance landscaping with artificial turf and stone pavers, solar panels, and a high producing well.



Inside the home is very spacious and comfortable with stylish, modern touches. Tiles floors with carpet in the living room and guest bedrooms. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances including the double door refrigerator w/ water and ice, dishwasher, built in convection microwave and oven, and an induction cook-top. The large island seats 3 people and there is a breakfast nook. Counter tops in the kitchen are marble. Plentiful cabinet space includes a wine rack in the corner. Hallway leads from the kitchen/living area to the bedrooms, laundry rooms, and garage. Large laundry room has two sets of high capacity washers and dryers with storage cabinets, quartz folding counter, built-in laundry bins, hanging rack, and a utility sink with a touch faucet. The laundry room by the garage has a smaller set washer/dryer and additional cabinets. The master bedroom has high quality wood-look tile floor, electric roman shades, dual sided gas fireplace that is also in bathroom, and room for a cal king sized bed. En-suite master bathroom and large walk-in closet are completely custom. The bathroom has heated tile floors, heated soaker tub, large walk-in shower with two shower heads including a rain shower and bench, two separate sinks with quartz counters and auto-sensing faucets, and a separate water closet that has a toilet and bidet. Central HVAC, a whole house fan, ceiling fans in each bedroom, and single room AC's in the bedrooms all keep the home comfortable throughout the day and night. Fully fenced back yard. Second driveway for guest parking. The pool has a waterfall feature, dual solar/propane heating system, current generator for exercise, an outdoor shower, and bathroom with a toilet.



-Solar available for tenant use. $100/mo Electricity fee. Tenants responsible for the electricity used over solar production.

-Well water for tenant use. $100/mo Water fee.

-Landscaping to be maintained by tenants with automated irrigation from the well.

-Pool maintenance included with the rent.

-Pets allowed by approval and increased deposit.

-This home will be rented unfurnished.

-Back storage building is not available for use.



Requirements to rent:

1. 650 minimum credit score and good history.

2. Minimum gross household income of 2.8x monthly rent.

3. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

4. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.

5. A United States Social Security Number or ITIN.

6. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver's license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -

District Official Driver's License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

7. You must obtain or currently have - and are willing to transfer - renter's insurance.



