All apartments in San Diego Country Estates
Find more places like 16149 Arena Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego Country Estates, CA
/
16149 Arena Dr
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:57 PM

16149 Arena Dr

16149 Arena Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16149 Arena Drive, San Diego Country Estates, CA 92065
San Diego Country Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
16149 Arena Dr Available 04/08/20 4 Bed, 3 Bath House w/ Pool, Solar, and Well - Pictures from 2019. Available in April! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house has great styling and amenities. It has a 3-car garage, a custom black bottom pool with spa, low maintenance landscaping with artificial turf and stone pavers, solar panels, and a high producing well.

Inside the home is very spacious and comfortable with stylish, modern touches. Tiles floors with carpet in the living room and guest bedrooms. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances including the double door refrigerator w/ water and ice, dishwasher, built in convection microwave and oven, and an induction cook-top. The large island seats 3 people and there is a breakfast nook. Counter tops in the kitchen are marble. Plentiful cabinet space includes a wine rack in the corner. Hallway leads from the kitchen/living area to the bedrooms, laundry rooms, and garage. Large laundry room has two sets of high capacity washers and dryers with storage cabinets, quartz folding counter, built-in laundry bins, hanging rack, and a utility sink with a touch faucet. The laundry room by the garage has a smaller set washer/dryer and additional cabinets. The master bedroom has high quality wood-look tile floor, electric roman shades, dual sided gas fireplace that is also in bathroom, and room for a cal king sized bed. En-suite master bathroom and large walk-in closet are completely custom. The bathroom has heated tile floors, heated soaker tub, large walk-in shower with two shower heads including a rain shower and bench, two separate sinks with quartz counters and auto-sensing faucets, and a separate water closet that has a toilet and bidet. Central HVAC, a whole house fan, ceiling fans in each bedroom, and single room AC's in the bedrooms all keep the home comfortable throughout the day and night. Fully fenced back yard. Second driveway for guest parking. The pool has a waterfall feature, dual solar/propane heating system, current generator for exercise, an outdoor shower, and bathroom with a toilet.

-Solar available for tenant use. $100/mo Electricity fee. Tenants responsible for the electricity used over solar production.
-Well water for tenant use. $100/mo Water fee.
-Landscaping to be maintained by tenants with automated irrigation from the well.
-Pool maintenance included with the rent.
-Pets allowed by approval and increased deposit.
-This home will be rented unfurnished.
-Back storage building is not available for use.

VIEWINGS WITH RENTLY BEGIN 4/8/20: Create an account on www.Rently.com to Self Tour when it becomes available.
- Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox: www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com/available-properties All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

Requirements to rent:
1. 650 minimum credit score and good history.
2. Minimum gross household income of 2.8x monthly rent.
3. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
4. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.
5. A United States Social Security Number or ITIN.
6. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver's license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -
District Official Driver's License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
7. You must obtain or currently have - and are willing to transfer - renter's insurance.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

(RLNE4482426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16149 Arena Dr have any available units?
16149 Arena Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego Country Estates, CA.
What amenities does 16149 Arena Dr have?
Some of 16149 Arena Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16149 Arena Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16149 Arena Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16149 Arena Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16149 Arena Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16149 Arena Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16149 Arena Dr offers parking.
Does 16149 Arena Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16149 Arena Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16149 Arena Dr have a pool?
Yes, 16149 Arena Dr has a pool.
Does 16149 Arena Dr have accessible units?
No, 16149 Arena Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16149 Arena Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16149 Arena Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16149 Arena Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16149 Arena Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CAWildomar, CARamona, CAAlpine, CAWinter Gardens, CABostonia, CARancho San Diego, CASpring Valley, CA
La Presa, CALemon Grove, CARancho Santa Fe, CABonita, CALake San Marcos, CACoronado, CASolana Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CAHemet, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College