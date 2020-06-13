/
accessible apartments
37 Accessible Apartments for rent in San Bruno, CA
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
Crestmoor
12 Units Available
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,989
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
1118 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
San Bruno Park
20 Units Available
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,752
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,044
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1013 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.
Results within 1 mile of San Bruno
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Westview-Pacific Highlands
1 Unit Available
524 Inverness Dr
524 Inverness Drive, Pacifica, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,750
2450 sqft
BUILT in 2019. New, charming, beautiful, quiet, safe, and comfortable 5 bedroom/3 bathroom house (2400+ sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of San Bruno
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
10 Units Available
Seacliff Apartments
300 Palmetto Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,718
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
850 sqft
A Beachside Escape. This coastal community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with modern touches in every room. Our open plan apartments are perfect for entertaining with a separate dining area with ceiling fan.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
North Central
14 Units Available
Park Royal
651 N El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,648
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
824 sqft
Located in a desirable mid-Peninsula location, Park Royal is close to everything that makes the Bay Area such a great place to live.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mills Estates
22 Units Available
Skyline Terrace
3133 Frontera Way, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,984
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,742
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,960
1614 sqft
Mid-rise community near I-280. Fantastic upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows and gourmet kitchens included. A gym, hot tub, pool and grill area available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown South San Francisco
32 Units Available
Cadence
400 Cypress Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,073
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,013
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,197
1321 sqft
Cadence is an exciting new pet-friendly apartment community with an iconic rooftop lounge, elevated courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive club room, and more.
Results within 10 miles of San Bruno
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
Mission Bay
41 Units Available
855 Brannan Apartments
855 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,580
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,985
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,125
1128 sqft
Luxury community features rooftop deck, views of San Francisco skyline and fitness facilities. Residents enjoy units with private balcony, Caesarstone counters and A/C. Located in bustling SoMa, close to East and South Bay.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
Showplace Square
24 Units Available
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,755
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,045
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,458
1035 sqft
On-site restaurant. Community rooftop lounge with city views, 24-hour gym, car-charging stations, pool and racquetball court. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
$
Castro
7 Units Available
2175 Market
2175 Market St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,038
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,280
804 sqft
Located in the heart of the Castro neighborhood, just steps from shopping, dining and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments, all with hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances and patio/balconies. Off-street parking with fee. Elevator.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
Potrero Hill
26 Units Available
Potrero 1010
1010 16th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,719
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,664
1059 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments just steps from CalTrain. Near I-280, College of the Arts and UCSF Mission Bay. Units feature modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Gym, garage parking, elevator, courtyard.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pilgrim-Triton
11 Units Available
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,644
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,506
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Civic Center
64 Units Available
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,750
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,282
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,933
941 sqft
Residents of this luxury community enjoy two rooftop decks, a swimming pool and concierge service. Apartments feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Property is near the Herbst Theatre, San Francisco Symphony and much more.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Civic Center
17 Units Available
The Civic
101 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,415
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,061
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,733
859 sqft
The Civic Center is home to many of San Francisco's largest and most impressive cultural institutions, from the golden-domed City Hall to the Asian Art Museum, Supreme Court, Opera House, and more.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
South of Market
62 Units Available
Mosso
900 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,730
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,110
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,135
995 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80, Moscone Center, Treasure Island and much more, this beautiful community offers a picnic area, fitness center and bike storage. Apartments include in-unit laundry, carpeting and window covers.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hayes Valley
51 Units Available
Alchemy
200 Buchanan Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,840
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,360
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,320
1209 sqft
Modern apartments have stainless steel appliances and private balconies. Amenities include bike storage and a community garden. Near Octavia Boulevard and Market Street. Public transit is easily accessible.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South of Market
12 Units Available
923 Folsom
923 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,785
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,580
954 sqft
A boutique-style community ideal for the urban professional. The apartments feature stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. On-site coffee bar, fitness center, dog washing area and beer brewing area provided.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Heights
10 Units Available
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,455
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,579
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,341
838 sqft
Ryan Tower is a newly renovated downtown San Mateo luxury high rise. This landmark building is located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Heights
2 Units Available
MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS
150 West 3rd Avenue, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,956
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,506
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Monterey is a historic landmark building located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mission Bay
8 Units Available
Strata At Mission Bay
1201 4th St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,352
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,708
1153 sqft
Stunning views of the Bay. Ultra-contemporary design including hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site valet service, 24-hour gym, concierge service and conference room. Pet-friendly. Garages available. A stone's throw from Mission Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mission Bay
20 Units Available
Venue
1155 4th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,375
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,164
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,619
1039 sqft
Modern living steps from San Francisco Bay. Brand new construction. Huge windows and lots of natural light. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has concierge and bike storage. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
Mission Bay
15 Units Available
Azure
690 Long Bridge Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,425
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,105
1090 sqft
Private balconies, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include concierge service, a state-of-the-art gym, coffee bar and bike storage. Excellent transit. On the waterfront. Near At&T Park.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pilgrim-Triton
16 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,065
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,610
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,375
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
South of Market
2 Units Available
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,798
210 sqft
Large, sleek studio apartments with easy access to I-80. Artistic design, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Garage parking available. Building has elevator.
