141 Piccadilly Place, Apt.B

Amenities
Very Beautiful 1 Bedroom in the Peninsula ! 141 Picadilly Place #B - Fabulous condo with charming move-in conditions! Pool, tennis, club facilities close by, walk to shops and hwy 280/380/101! Call Today!!
AVAILABILITY
- January 5th, 2020
PROPERTY FEATURES
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Pets OK, small dog/cat 10lbs | Subject to pet deposit | Submit information on application
- Coin-op Laundry
- Dishwasher
- Pool
- Patio
- Deck
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED
- Near Shopping Centers and Malls
- Easy access to hwy 280, 380 and 101.
LEASE TERMS
- Rent $ 2400
- Deposit $2600
- 1 Year Minimum
- Credit / Background Check Required
- Water / Garbage / Gardener
APPLICATION FEE:
- $40 in Person / Mail - 1107 South B Street in San Mateo
- $45 Online at www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com
- Fees apply to a married couple or per adult
- Each adult must fill out an application
INTERESTED?
- Please call Heritage Realty at (650) 349-9300
VISIT OUR WEBSITE
- For a complete list of our available properties or to apply online, visit www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com
DRE#00365928
(RLNE5400558)