Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

141 Piccadilly Place, Apt.B

141 Piccadilly Place · (650) 349-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

141 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA 94066
The Crossings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 141 Piccadilly Place, Apt.B · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Very Beautiful 1 Bedroom in the Peninsula ! 141 Picadilly Place #B - Fabulous condo with charming move-in conditions! Pool, tennis, club facilities close by, walk to shops and hwy 280/380/101! Call Today!!

AVAILABILITY
- January 5th, 2020

PROPERTY FEATURES
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Pets OK, small dog/cat 10lbs | Subject to pet deposit | Submit information on application
- Coin-op Laundry
- Dishwasher
- Pool
- Patio
- Deck

CONVENIENTLY LOCATED
- Near Shopping Centers and Malls
- Easy access to hwy 280, 380 and 101.

LEASE TERMS
- Rent $ 2400
- Deposit $2600
- 1 Year Minimum
- Credit / Background Check Required
- Water / Garbage / Gardener

APPLICATION FEE:
- $40 in Person / Mail - 1107 South B Street in San Mateo
- $45 Online at www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com
- Fees apply to a married couple or per adult
- Each adult must fill out an application

INTERESTED?
- Please call Heritage Realty at (650) 349-9300

VISIT OUR WEBSITE
- For a complete list of our available properties or to apply online, visit www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com

DRE#00365928

(RLNE5400558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

