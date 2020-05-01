141 Piccadilly Place, Apt.B

Amenities

Very Beautiful 1 Bedroom in the Peninsula ! 141 Picadilly Place #B - Fabulous condo with charming move-in conditions! Pool, tennis, club facilities close by, walk to shops and hwy 280/380/101! Call Today!!



AVAILABILITY

- January 5th, 2020



PROPERTY FEATURES

- 1 Bedroom

- 1 Bathroom

- Pets OK, small dog/cat 10lbs | Subject to pet deposit | Submit information on application

- Coin-op Laundry

- Dishwasher

- Pool

- Patio

- Deck



CONVENIENTLY LOCATED

- Near Shopping Centers and Malls

- Easy access to hwy 280, 380 and 101.



LEASE TERMS

- Rent $ 2400

- Deposit $2600

- 1 Year Minimum

- Credit / Background Check Required

- Water / Garbage / Gardener



