San Bernardino, CA
3519 20th St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

3519 20th St

3519 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3519 20th Street, San Bernardino, CA 92346
San Andreas

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available Soon!! - **Please do not call the office. Please reach out to us through the contact tab. You will receive an email response regarding our current showing schedule and procedures we are taking to comply with the safe social distancing orders.**
This condo is in great condition and ready for you! The downstairs features an open floor plan. The 2 large bedrooms are upstairs with one featuring a walk in closet. The unit comes with 1/2 of an attached 2 car garage. Call now for a tour!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3896554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3519 20th St have any available units?
3519 20th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino, CA.
How much is rent in San Bernardino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Bernardino Rent Report.
Is 3519 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
3519 20th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3519 20th St pet-friendly?
No, 3519 20th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino.
Does 3519 20th St offer parking?
Yes, 3519 20th St offers parking.
Does 3519 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3519 20th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 20th St have a pool?
No, 3519 20th St does not have a pool.
Does 3519 20th St have accessible units?
No, 3519 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 20th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3519 20th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3519 20th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3519 20th St does not have units with air conditioning.
