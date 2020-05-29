3519 20th St

Amenities

garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available Soon!! - **Please do not call the office. Please reach out to us through the contact tab. You will receive an email response regarding our current showing schedule and procedures we are taking to comply with the safe social distancing orders.**

This condo is in great condition and ready for you! The downstairs features an open floor plan. The 2 large bedrooms are upstairs with one featuring a walk in closet. The unit comes with 1/2 of an attached 2 car garage. Call now for a tour!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3896554)