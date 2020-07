Amenities

Beautiful almost new home in highly desirable community of Rosena Ranch. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with huge great room. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and built in appliances. Fireplace in the Great room. Master bedroom with attached bath and walk in closet. Smart home with solar panels. Community amenities include pool , gym and play area hiking trails.