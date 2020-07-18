Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

855 FAIRMONT CIRCLE Available 09/10/20 Walk to Maple Park from this 3 bed/ 2 bath South Salinas home! - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on a cul de sac near Salinas Valley Memorial hospital and Maple park. The Galley style kitchen is equipped with a built in oven, electric stove top. Formal dining area and living room with a dual sided fireplace and a bonus indoor patio room. Laundry hook ups located in the two car garage. The fenced in back yard is huge and has many fruit trees and beautiful oak trees, a gardeners paradise. Interior photos to come. For more information or to submit an application, please call us at (831) 757-1208 or visit calpropertymanagement.com



