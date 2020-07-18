All apartments in Salinas
855 FAIRMONT CIRCLE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

855 FAIRMONT CIRCLE

855 Fairmont Circle · No Longer Available
Location

855 Fairmont Circle, Salinas, CA 93901

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
range
oven
855 FAIRMONT CIRCLE Available 09/10/20 Walk to Maple Park from this 3 bed/ 2 bath South Salinas home! - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on a cul de sac near Salinas Valley Memorial hospital and Maple park. The Galley style kitchen is equipped with a built in oven, electric stove top. Formal dining area and living room with a dual sided fireplace and a bonus indoor patio room. Laundry hook ups located in the two car garage. The fenced in back yard is huge and has many fruit trees and beautiful oak trees, a gardeners paradise. Interior photos to come. For more information or to submit an application, please call us at (831) 757-1208 or visit calpropertymanagement.com

(RLNE5906268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 FAIRMONT CIRCLE have any available units?
855 FAIRMONT CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salinas, CA.
How much is rent in Salinas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salinas Rent Report.
What amenities does 855 FAIRMONT CIRCLE have?
Some of 855 FAIRMONT CIRCLE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 FAIRMONT CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
855 FAIRMONT CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 FAIRMONT CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 855 FAIRMONT CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salinas.
Does 855 FAIRMONT CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 855 FAIRMONT CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 855 FAIRMONT CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 FAIRMONT CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 FAIRMONT CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 855 FAIRMONT CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 855 FAIRMONT CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 855 FAIRMONT CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 855 FAIRMONT CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 855 FAIRMONT CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
