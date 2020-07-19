Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available for move in August 1st is this well maintained two story, three -bedroom, two and half bath home located at 741 Victor Street in the Laurel West subdivision.



The formal entry way leads you into the spacious living room which features high ceilings, a fireplace with gas starter, Pergo flooring, and access to the well-maintained outdoor living space.

The bright and airy kitchen with large dining area, also features Pergo flooring. Kitchen amenities include tile counter-tops, gas cooktop range, wall oven, built in microwave, dishwasher, and plenty of storage cabinets. If needed the owner will provide a refrigerator upon signing of the lease.

You’ll find the master suite on the first level. The lovely suite features bay windows, laminate flooring, a walk-in closet, large vanity with double sinks, and a shower over a deep tub.

Upstairs are the two guest bedrooms with built in window benches. They can both easily accommodate a queen size bed. Carpet is featured in each bedroom

The shared hall bath features a shower over tub.

A washer and electric dryer can be found in the attached two car garage on remote.

The wonderful outdoor living space feature a fully paved patio in the back of the home, mature fruit trees, and a lovely fully landscaped front yard. The yard will be maintained by the owner.

To the left of the home is a large storage space that is used by the owner to store their personal belongings. Owner will give 24 -hour notice prior to entry.

This is a non-smoking, no-pet property.

This home will be managed by the owner. Central Coast Property Management will facilitate the leasing process. DRE#01351904



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.