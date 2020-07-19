All apartments in Salinas
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:55 PM

741 Victor Street

741 Victor Street · (831) 508-3076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

741 Victor Street, Salinas, CA 93907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1761 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for move in August 1st is this well maintained two story, three -bedroom, two and half bath home located at 741 Victor Street in the Laurel West subdivision.

The formal entry way leads you into the spacious living room which features high ceilings, a fireplace with gas starter, Pergo flooring, and access to the well-maintained outdoor living space.
The bright and airy kitchen with large dining area, also features Pergo flooring. Kitchen amenities include tile counter-tops, gas cooktop range, wall oven, built in microwave, dishwasher, and plenty of storage cabinets. If needed the owner will provide a refrigerator upon signing of the lease.
You’ll find the master suite on the first level. The lovely suite features bay windows, laminate flooring, a walk-in closet, large vanity with double sinks, and a shower over a deep tub.
Upstairs are the two guest bedrooms with built in window benches. They can both easily accommodate a queen size bed. Carpet is featured in each bedroom
The shared hall bath features a shower over tub.
A washer and electric dryer can be found in the attached two car garage on remote.
The wonderful outdoor living space feature a fully paved patio in the back of the home, mature fruit trees, and a lovely fully landscaped front yard. The yard will be maintained by the owner.
To the left of the home is a large storage space that is used by the owner to store their personal belongings. Owner will give 24 -hour notice prior to entry.
This is a non-smoking, no-pet property.
This home will be managed by the owner. Central Coast Property Management will facilitate the leasing process. DRE#01351904

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 Victor Street have any available units?
741 Victor Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salinas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salinas Rent Report.
What amenities does 741 Victor Street have?
Some of 741 Victor Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 Victor Street currently offering any rent specials?
741 Victor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Victor Street pet-friendly?
No, 741 Victor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salinas.
Does 741 Victor Street offer parking?
Yes, 741 Victor Street offers parking.
Does 741 Victor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 Victor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Victor Street have a pool?
No, 741 Victor Street does not have a pool.
Does 741 Victor Street have accessible units?
No, 741 Victor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 741 Victor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 741 Victor Street has units with dishwashers.
