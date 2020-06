Amenities

stainless steel range

Unit Amenities range stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning Large 3 Bedroom South Salinas Home - Stunning large 3 bedroom home located in the Maple Park area of Salinas. Being located in the Maple Park area you will also have the advantage of being close to Lincoln Elementary School and Salinas High School. An amazing remodel has been done that will have you in awe as soon as you step into the home. The kitchen has the state of the art viking gas stove and stainless steel appliances. With the open floor plan you will have a welcoming area for inviting and entertaining guests. The home provides you with over 2500 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 office, and 2.5 bathrooms. Sorry no animals. For more information or to apply please visit www.calpropertymanagement.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5615210)