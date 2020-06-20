All apartments in Salinas
49 Harvest Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

49 Harvest Street

49 Harvest Street · (831) 424-0001
Location

49 Harvest Street, Salinas, CA 93901
Downtown Salinas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 49 Harvest Street · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1273 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Charming 2 Bedroom in South Salinas! - Take a look at this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in South Salinas! Just a few blocks away from Oldtown. New carpet throughout, built in hutch, spacious kitchen, laundry hook-ups, and a storage shed in back. There is a large back yard with a garden box for growing your own produce. Rent is $2,200.00 per month with a deposit of $2,300.00 on a 1 year lease. Each adult will need to apply before viewing this property. Fill out an application online at http://tncrealestate.com/rental_properties.php There is no fee to apply.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5778842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Harvest Street have any available units?
49 Harvest Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salinas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salinas Rent Report.
Is 49 Harvest Street currently offering any rent specials?
49 Harvest Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Harvest Street pet-friendly?
No, 49 Harvest Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salinas.
Does 49 Harvest Street offer parking?
No, 49 Harvest Street does not offer parking.
Does 49 Harvest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Harvest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Harvest Street have a pool?
No, 49 Harvest Street does not have a pool.
Does 49 Harvest Street have accessible units?
No, 49 Harvest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Harvest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Harvest Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Harvest Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Harvest Street does not have units with air conditioning.
