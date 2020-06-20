49 Harvest Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities

Charming 2 Bedroom in South Salinas! - Take a look at this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in South Salinas! Just a few blocks away from Oldtown. New carpet throughout, built in hutch, spacious kitchen, laundry hook-ups, and a storage shed in back. There is a large back yard with a garden box for growing your own produce. Rent is $2,200.00 per month with a deposit of $2,300.00 on a 1 year lease. Each adult will need to apply before viewing this property. Fill out an application online at http://tncrealestate.com/rental_properties.php There is no fee to apply.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5778842)