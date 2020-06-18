1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage - Stunning end unit offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. This lovely home offers a grand living room with fireplace, kitchen with dining area, great cabinet space and plenty of counter space. The spacious master bedroom comes with a private deck overlooking a beautiful green space and walking trails. Master bath has a large soaking tub, shower stall and double vanities. Washer/Dryer upstairs. Private backyard and 2 car garage. The upstairs flooring is currently being replaced to match the downstairs wood laminate.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5680093)