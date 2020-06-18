All apartments in Salinas
Find more places like 1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salinas, CA
/
1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:01 AM

1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5

1346 New Hampshire Court · (831) 484-4604 ext. 111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salinas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1346 New Hampshire Court, Salinas, CA 93905

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage - Stunning end unit offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. This lovely home offers a grand living room with fireplace, kitchen with dining area, great cabinet space and plenty of counter space. The spacious master bedroom comes with a private deck overlooking a beautiful green space and walking trails. Master bath has a large soaking tub, shower stall and double vanities. Washer/Dryer upstairs. Private backyard and 2 car garage. The upstairs flooring is currently being replaced to match the downstairs wood laminate.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5680093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5 have any available units?
1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salinas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salinas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5 have?
Some of 1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salinas.
Does 1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5 does offer parking.
Does 1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1346 New Hampshire Court Unit 5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Laurel Grove Residences
425 W Laurel Dr
Salinas, CA 93906
Sheridan Park Apartments
1450 N 1st St
Salinas, CA 93906
Cypress Creek
162 Casentini St
Salinas, CA 93907

Similar Pages

Salinas 2 BedroomsSalinas Apartments with Balcony
Salinas Apartments with ParkingSalinas Dog Friendly Apartments
Salinas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAMountain View, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CACampbell, CA
Santa Cruz, CALos Gatos, CAMonterey, CALos Altos, CAGilroy, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CAPacific Grove, CA
Capitola, CAEast Foothills, CASaratoga, CASeaside, CADel Monte Forest, CAHollister, CALa Selva Beach, CARio del Mar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hartnell CollegeDe Anza College
Mission CollegeMonterey Peninsula College
Santa Clara University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity