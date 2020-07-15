All apartments in Salida
Find more places like 4400 Dandelion Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salida, CA
/
4400 Dandelion Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

4400 Dandelion Ct

4400 Dandelion Court · (888) 851-6583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4400 Dandelion Court, Salida, CA 95368
Wittfield Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4400 Dandelion Ct · Avail. Aug 14

$1,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1477 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4400 Dandelion Ct Available 08/14/20 Salida: 4 bedroom home on a corner lot with extra parking COMING SOON! - Enjoy this wonderful 4 bedroom home that sits on a large corner Lot.
Ceiling fans and dual pane windows along with Tile floors.
Off street drive way and 2 car garage AND possible RV/Boat parking!!
Cement patio and a small storage shed on the back yard.

Please DO NOT disturb tenants.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
Info@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

(RLNE2527160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 Dandelion Ct have any available units?
4400 Dandelion Ct has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4400 Dandelion Ct have?
Some of 4400 Dandelion Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 Dandelion Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Dandelion Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Dandelion Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4400 Dandelion Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4400 Dandelion Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4400 Dandelion Ct offers parking.
Does 4400 Dandelion Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 Dandelion Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Dandelion Ct have a pool?
No, 4400 Dandelion Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4400 Dandelion Ct have accessible units?
No, 4400 Dandelion Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 Dandelion Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4400 Dandelion Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4400 Dandelion Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4400 Dandelion Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4400 Dandelion Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CAStockton, CADublin, CATracy, CAAntioch, CA
Turlock, CAMorgan Hill, CABrentwood, CARipon, CASonora, CALodi, CAMerced, CAModesto, CA
Los Banos, CAJackson, CAManteca, CACeres, CALathrop, CAPatterson, CAHilmar-Irwin, CAMountain House, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausUniversity of the Pacific
San Jose City College
San Jose State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity