Rowland Heights, CA
2833 Lansdowne Place
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:10 AM

2833 Lansdowne Place

2833 Landsdowner Place · No Longer Available
Location

2833 Landsdowner Place, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This popular floor-plan is within the exclusive 24-hour guard-gated community of Ridgemoor in Rowland Heights. Over 3,600 sq ft of living space on a 11,700 lot, the home boasts 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a separate office, and a 3-car garage. Its coveted location across from a green belt offers serene privacy and stunning views. Walk past a beautifully manicured lawn and step through double entry doors to a grand entrance with dramatic two-story ceilings and large windows that cover the house with lots of natural light. Cozy up next to the fireplace in the family room that opens up to the kitchen and backyard with gazebo, creating the perfect entertainment space! The spacious backyard with lush green grass overlooks the neighborhood with city and mountain views. The gourmet kitchen is fully loaded with a 5-burger gas range, timeless oak cabinets, double wall ovens and a large kitchen island with plenty of cabinet space. The laundry room has overhead cabinet storage and a sink for added convenience. There is a bedroom downstairs with an ensuite bathroom - perfect for in-laws and guests! There are 4 more bedrooms upstairs that open up to a loft with additional built-in storage and a desk. The elegant master suite has two walk-in closets and connects to a luxurious master bathroom with double sinks, built-in vanity table, glass-enclosed shower, and large soaking tub for a relaxing retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2833 Lansdowne Place have any available units?
2833 Lansdowne Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
What amenities does 2833 Lansdowne Place have?
Some of 2833 Lansdowne Place's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2833 Lansdowne Place currently offering any rent specials?
2833 Lansdowne Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2833 Lansdowne Place pet-friendly?
No, 2833 Lansdowne Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 2833 Lansdowne Place offer parking?
Yes, 2833 Lansdowne Place offers parking.
Does 2833 Lansdowne Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2833 Lansdowne Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2833 Lansdowne Place have a pool?
No, 2833 Lansdowne Place does not have a pool.
Does 2833 Lansdowne Place have accessible units?
No, 2833 Lansdowne Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2833 Lansdowne Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2833 Lansdowne Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2833 Lansdowne Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2833 Lansdowne Place does not have units with air conditioning.

