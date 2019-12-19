2833 Lansdowne Place

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This popular floor-plan is within the exclusive 24-hour guard-gated community of Ridgemoor in Rowland Heights. Over 3,600 sq ft of living space on a 11,700 lot, the home boasts 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a separate office, and a 3-car garage. Its coveted location across from a green belt offers serene privacy and stunning views. Walk past a beautifully manicured lawn and step through double entry doors to a grand entrance with dramatic two-story ceilings and large windows that cover the house with lots of natural light. Cozy up next to the fireplace in the family room that opens up to the kitchen and backyard with gazebo, creating the perfect entertainment space! The spacious backyard with lush green grass overlooks the neighborhood with city and mountain views. The gourmet kitchen is fully loaded with a 5-burger gas range, timeless oak cabinets, double wall ovens and a large kitchen island with plenty of cabinet space. The laundry room has overhead cabinet storage and a sink for added convenience. There is a bedroom downstairs with an ensuite bathroom - perfect for in-laws and guests! There are 4 more bedrooms upstairs that open up to a loft with additional built-in storage and a desk. The elegant master suite has two walk-in closets and connects to a luxurious master bathroom with double sinks, built-in vanity table, glass-enclosed shower, and large soaking tub for a relaxing retreat.