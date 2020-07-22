All apartments in Rowland Heights
Find more places like 20023 Esquiline Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowland Heights, CA
/
20023 Esquiline Avenue
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:05 PM

20023 Esquiline Avenue

20023 Esquiline Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowland Heights
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

20023 Esquiline Ave, Rowland Heights, CA 91789
Rowland Heights

Amenities

garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful one story town-home located in Palatine Hills,sits in a cul-de-sace on a tree line street, 3 bedrooms two bath townhome. Bright and open living room with vaulted ceilings and formal dining room. Kitchen with lots of counter tops, eating area, sliding glass door to private yard plus direct entry into garage.This community offers large pool area, clubhouse, tennis court, beautiful trees and walkways, plus RV and boat parking. Conveniently located to a golf course, shopping and transportation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20023 Esquiline Avenue have any available units?
20023 Esquiline Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
What amenities does 20023 Esquiline Avenue have?
Some of 20023 Esquiline Avenue's amenities include garage, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20023 Esquiline Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20023 Esquiline Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20023 Esquiline Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20023 Esquiline Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 20023 Esquiline Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20023 Esquiline Avenue offers parking.
Does 20023 Esquiline Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20023 Esquiline Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20023 Esquiline Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 20023 Esquiline Avenue has a pool.
Does 20023 Esquiline Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20023 Esquiline Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20023 Esquiline Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 20023 Esquiline Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20023 Esquiline Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 20023 Esquiline Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd
Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Similar Pages

Rowland Heights 2 Bedroom ApartmentsRowland Heights Apartments with Balconies
Rowland Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRowland Heights Dog Friendly Apartments
Rowland Heights Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CATemescal Valley, CADiamond Bar, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles