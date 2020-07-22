20023 Esquiline Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful one story town-home located in Palatine Hills,sits in a cul-de-sace on a tree line street, 3 bedrooms two bath townhome. Bright and open living room with vaulted ceilings and formal dining room. Kitchen with lots of counter tops, eating area, sliding glass door to private yard plus direct entry into garage.This community offers large pool area, clubhouse, tennis court, beautiful trees and walkways, plus RV and boat parking. Conveniently located to a golf course, shopping and transportation