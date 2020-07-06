19521 Markstay St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom Home in La Puente - SHOWING INSTRUCTION: Please call our office at (714)952-4950 to schedule a viewing. After business hours, please text us instead.



4 Bedroom house in La Puente with beautiful wooden floors. The front and the back features a well kept yard. The landscaping will be included. The living room and bedrooms are filled with natural light that really livens up the place. The kitchen comes with a range and dishwasher and has lots of storage. There's plenty of space in the 2-3 car garage with extra parking available in the driveway. Please schedule a viewing to see the place for yourself.



AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately

RENT: $2,600

DEPOSIT: One months rent upon good credit

TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $5,200 upon good credit

SQ FEET: 1,324

PET POLICY: Pets are accepted under certain conditions (See full pet policy below)

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit

UTILITIES INCLUDED: landscaping included



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent

2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

3) Find your desired property and hit Apply Now

4) Complete the Online Application Form

5) Pay the Application Fee



Property Description Details



FLOORING: wood

GARAGE/PARKING: 2-3 car garage, parking available in driveway

*KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range, Dishwasher

*Fridge: No Fridge Provided

*LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer Gas Hookups Only



PROPERTY TYPE: single-family

YEAR BUILT: 1964

YARD: landscaping included



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: Optional liability insurance for $12 per month.

APPLICATION FEE: $45

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Please allow up to 5 business days

GUARANTORS: Allowed

*LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the paw score the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the Potentially Dangerous Dog (CA Chap 9 31602) or Vicious Dog (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner.



*PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930

*LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



