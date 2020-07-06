All apartments in Rowland Heights
Find more places like 19521 Markstay St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowland Heights, CA
/
19521 Markstay St.
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

19521 Markstay St.

19521 Markstay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowland Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

19521 Markstay Street, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom Home in La Puente - SHOWING INSTRUCTION: Please call our office at (714)952-4950 to schedule a viewing. After business hours, please text us instead.

4 Bedroom house in La Puente with beautiful wooden floors. The front and the back features a well kept yard. The landscaping will be included. The living room and bedrooms are filled with natural light that really livens up the place. The kitchen comes with a range and dishwasher and has lots of storage. There's plenty of space in the 2-3 car garage with extra parking available in the driveway. Please schedule a viewing to see the place for yourself.

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately
RENT: $2,600
DEPOSIT: One months rent upon good credit
TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $5,200 upon good credit
SQ FEET: 1,324
PET POLICY: Pets are accepted under certain conditions (See full pet policy below)
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit
UTILITIES INCLUDED: landscaping included

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent
2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
3) Find your desired property and hit Apply Now
4) Complete the Online Application Form
5) Pay the Application Fee

Property Description Details

FLOORING: wood
GARAGE/PARKING: 2-3 car garage, parking available in driveway
*KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range, Dishwasher
*Fridge: No Fridge Provided
*LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer Gas Hookups Only

PROPERTY TYPE: single-family
YEAR BUILT: 1964
YARD: landscaping included

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: Optional liability insurance for $12 per month.
APPLICATION FEE: $45
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Please allow up to 5 business days
GUARANTORS: Allowed
*LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the paw score the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the Potentially Dangerous Dog (CA Chap 9 31602) or Vicious Dog (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner.

*PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930
*LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5709337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19521 Markstay St. have any available units?
19521 Markstay St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
What amenities does 19521 Markstay St. have?
Some of 19521 Markstay St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19521 Markstay St. currently offering any rent specials?
19521 Markstay St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19521 Markstay St. pet-friendly?
No, 19521 Markstay St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 19521 Markstay St. offer parking?
Yes, 19521 Markstay St. offers parking.
Does 19521 Markstay St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19521 Markstay St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19521 Markstay St. have a pool?
No, 19521 Markstay St. does not have a pool.
Does 19521 Markstay St. have accessible units?
No, 19521 Markstay St. does not have accessible units.
Does 19521 Markstay St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19521 Markstay St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 19521 Markstay St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 19521 Markstay St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd
Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Similar Pages

Rowland Heights 2 BedroomsRowland Heights Apartments with Balcony
Rowland Heights Apartments with GymRowland Heights Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowland Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CA
Artesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles